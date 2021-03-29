Six missing individuals are safe and accounted for after capsizing their canoes on Lake Taneycomo Sunday evening, March 28.
Due to the unique location of the incident, both the Western Taney County Fire Protection District and Branson Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the waterway at approximately 7:15 p.m. on report of six missing people who had capsized their canoes in the water.
Western Taney County Fire Battalion Chief Danny Rylott said both departments came together and developed a plan to begin the search for the missing persons.
“Three boats were launched from the Scotty’s Trout Dock area. Two from Western Taney County and one from the Branson Fire Department,” said Rylott. “They both worked their way up stream looking for the people.”
However, Rylott said it wasn’t long before reports started coming in that one of the missing persons had found their way out of the water.
“One of them made it to shore at the Sunset Inn Park on the Branson side and was met by the Branson Police Department there and was attended to by the Taney County Ambulance District,” said Rylott. “The one patient that was looked at by the ambulance, they did take them to the hospital.”
Rylott said they then learned the remaining five individuals made their way out of the water on the College of the Ozarks side of Lake Taneycomo.
“They were met by the C of O security and the person that lives in the farmhouse down there on the farm on the campus,” said Rylott. “She’s the one that saw them and got ahold of C of O security and connected them up with them.”
Once word had been received that all six of the missing persons had been accounted for, Rylott said each of the departments respective vessels made their way back to shore themselves.
“Boats did recover two of the canoes and brought them back down to Scotty’s Trout Dock where all the boats were recalled and everybody made it out safe,” said Rylott.
As the temperature begins to rise in the Branson area, Rylott offered a public service announcement to those planning to make their way to the water.
“As summer and spring are coming on here we see a lot of people renting kayaks and canoes and getting out in the waters of Taneycomo,” said Rylott. “I think they don’t realize the water temperature even in the summer can take your breath away if you fall in. Lifejackets are pretty much a necessity, because when you’re that cold, it’s really hard to swim.”
As of press time, injury information for the six people had not been made available.
