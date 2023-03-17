Some say if you don’t play you can’t win, and one Missouri Powerball Lottery player in Hollister is happy he did.
The aforementioned unnamed player, who had played his own set of numbers for years, couldn’t believe his eyes when he won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Feb. 27 drawing.
“I had to check the ticket five different times before I realized that I actually won,” the winner said.
The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go, 195 Gage Drive, in Hollister.
The winner said the first person he told about his good fortune was his sister.
“She actually got goosebumps,” he said.
Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. The winning numbers for Feb. 27, were 16, 28, 49, 51 and 55, with a Powerball number of 23.
In Fiscal Year 2022, players in Taney County won more than $11.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes and retailers received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses. More than $1.2 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.
Current and previous winning numbers can be found by visiting www.MOLottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.