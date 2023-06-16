The Elks at the Lake Taneycomo Lodge #2597 gave back to a local organization who helps provide evidence-based outpatient treatment wellness services for those in need.
“The Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 is so proud to present a $2,000 donation to The Brook Wellness Center,” Elk Member Terri Williams said. “This donation will help them provide counseling services and supplies.”
According to The Brook Wellness Center website, the organization provides a peaceful place to encounter spiritual, mental, and physical wellness to overcome substance use disorders through a wide variety of evidence-based treatment services.
The donation was made possible through a grant from the Elks National Foundation.
For more information visit ‘Lake Taneycomo Elks #2597’ on Facebook.
For more information on The Brook Wellness Center visit www.thebrookwellnesscenter.org.
