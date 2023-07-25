White River Leader
Friday, September 8, 1944
Branson canning factory is busy canning tomatoes for Uncle Sam. The quota has been set for needs of fighting men, and according to canning executives the pack will be of an excellent grade and will need the figure set for this plant.
Tomato canning got underway a little late this year, with prospects anything but good, for the drought during July retarded the crop, but by early August the fields had sufficient moisture and the pick has been good as any year in the past. In fact some observers state that the pack over the entire region will be superior to the grade of packs for many years.
Tomatoes are of a uniform size, excellent color and firm. All qualities for good canning, and the surprising thing in a backward season, the crop is large and tomatoes are plentiful.
The Branson plant plans to continue canning just as long as there are tomatoes to pack, and with the weatherman in a good humor and holding the frost off until late, this district will break records.
(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
