Local musicians now have a music store to visit in the area when they need new guitar strings, drumsticks and a variety of other music related items.
SW Music Source, located at 111 St. James Street in Hollister recently opened to the public. The music store carries instruments and supplies for musicians of all levels and offers lessons for various instruments.
Owner Tim Martin said he opened the store after noticing a need for local musicians to be able to get items they needed more easily.
“We were originally in Poplar Bluff, and then we moved to Springfield to help our oldest son start his business and with the intention of opening one down near Branson, because we’ve been here several times and knew that there was nothing here,” Martin said. “Then I started performing here last year, and really realized that there was a need so we decided we wanted to open a music store here, just like we had in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.”
Martin didn’t just see the need for a local musical instrument store as a businessman, but also as a professional musician. When he’s not running his shop, he performs at Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theaters for the Chicago tribute band and Solid Walls of Sound, a tribute to Elton John. Martin said as a musician, he believes it’s important for people visiting his shop to feel welcome and to have a connection.
“Being a performer and a former road musician, I like to be able to walk into a local mom and pop shop, and talk to people and network with people and other musicians in the community,” Martin said. “To be able to touch it, feel it, see it myself, you know; and there’s something about having a local store. That’s why we’ve always chosen to be small. Even in our other store, we chose to be 1500 square feet. That was all we had there, and we got to 1200 square feet here. As long as we’re small, you can always get the personal touch, and we care. We really want everybody to consider this to be their music store and enjoy it. The big box stores lose that there’s no connection.”
Aside from selling items, Martin said he wants other musicians, even newly practicing ones, to feel like they can come in and ask questions.
“When I was coming up a long time ago, there were older guys like me that were still in the game like I am, that would help and answer some questions. They would give you a little direction if they could, that’s a lost kind of a lost art,” Martin said. “I remember how people helped me. I just had a young man in here a few minutes ago and he had several questions. Everybody starts there. Everybody starts in the same way, and I said, ‘anytime you got a question, come by and see if I can help you.’”
Martin said the store isn’t fully stocked yet and he plans to add more product choices for musicians.
“We’re not fully stocked yet but for people that want to come and see what we are now and then want to come back in another, you know, four or six weeks, they’ll be surprised,” Martin said.
SW Music Source is currently open Tuesday through Saturday, and opens at 10 a.m. with varying closing times. For more information and full store hours visit www.swmusicsource.com or call (573) 776-3079.
