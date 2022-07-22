A Stone County Emergency Service worker honored.
Miranda Hammons was presented with a Life Saving Award, by the Stone County Emergency Services. The award was announced on the Stone County Emergency Services Facebook page on Monday, July 18.
On Saturday, July 9, Hammons answered a 911 call, where she assisted a family in doing CPR for 10 minutes on a patient until responders arrived on scene, according to the post.
“Miranda was able to remain calm and act quickly in order to assist in the best possible outcome,” the post states. “Miranda, thank you for your 18 years of service with SCES and the calls you have taken and continue to take to help our citizens!”
