Stemmery Ribbon Cutting 01
Chris Carlson

Flowers by the Stemmery recently celebrated its new home in the Hollister community with a ribbon cutting and grand opening event.

The ribbon cutting, hosted by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, took place on Friday afternoon, June 9. Several community members, business owners and city officials attended to celebrate the occasion with Owners Laney and Jose Vivo. 

Tonya Barnes Photography 01

On Saturday, June 10, the celebration hosted a grand opening event, which featured local artists and vendors including face painting by FACE FX, Art That Rocks 4U, Macrame’ by Unraveled, Ace High Permanent Jewelry, Twinkle Market, Nature’s Wonders, Keleke Hawaiian BBQ & Catering, Mary Evelyn Studio Art, Beard’s Bones, What The Find - Vintage Goods and Furniture and cookies from Tiers by Stephanie.

Stemmery Ribbon Cutting 05
Tonya Barnes Photography 02

Approximately 140 guests attended the event. 

The Stemmery, which opened about six months ago, offers a variety of floral arrangements, decor, gift items and workshops and is located at 2045 S Business Hwy 65 in Hollister. 

Tonya Barnes Photography 03

For more information, go to www.flowersbythestemmery.com or visit their Facebook page. 

Tonya Barnes Photography 04
Stemmery Ribbon Cutting 06
Tonya Barnes Photography 06
Tonya Barnes Photography 05
Stemmery Ribbon Cutting 02

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.