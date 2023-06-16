Flowers by the Stemmery recently celebrated its new home in the Hollister community with a ribbon cutting and grand opening event.
The ribbon cutting, hosted by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, took place on Friday afternoon, June 9. Several community members, business owners and city officials attended to celebrate the occasion with Owners Laney and Jose Vivo.
On Saturday, June 10, the celebration hosted a grand opening event, which featured local artists and vendors including face painting by FACE FX, Art That Rocks 4U, Macrame’ by Unraveled, Ace High Permanent Jewelry, Twinkle Market, Nature’s Wonders, Keleke Hawaiian BBQ & Catering, Mary Evelyn Studio Art, Beard’s Bones, What The Find - Vintage Goods and Furniture and cookies from Tiers by Stephanie.
Approximately 140 guests attended the event.
The Stemmery, which opened about six months ago, offers a variety of floral arrangements, decor, gift items and workshops and is located at 2045 S Business Hwy 65 in Hollister.
For more information, go to www.flowersbythestemmery.com or visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.