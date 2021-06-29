A new arcade in Forsyth will be bringing year-round family fun to those in the community.
The Funky Monkey, located at 15511 U.S. Highway 160, is an arcade designed to give kids, teenagers, adults and families a place to hang out, play games and enjoy free Wi-Fi.
Alisha Engler, owner of The Funky Monkey, said she decided to open an arcade because her and her family were frequently bored and loved the idea of having a place to play video games.
“Basically me and my husband were at home sitting on a couch being bored and our kids were complaining there was nothing to do,” Engler said. “We loved video games, and we decided ‘Well, hey, we need to start an arcade store.’
‘That way it keeps kids out of trouble, off the streets and they can come here to hang out.”
Engler received the keys to the location on January 3 and has been working hard to get the arcade ready for people to enjoy.
“We had to do a lot of remodeling between me and my husband. We went through several contractors, but we have put a lot of time, energy and stuff into this building,” Engler said.
On May 22, The Funky Monkey had its grand opening. Engler said the turnout was great and people loved that the Forsyth community had a business like this.
“Every single person that comes through that door is like ‘Oh my goodness, we’ve needed this in this town for so long,” Engler said. “Thank you so much for opening this store.’
“The kids love it, we love it.”
The arcade is split into two parts, the kids side and the adult side.
Each side is catered to what that age group would enjoy, according to Engler.
Both sides of the arcade have a free-play pool table and the rest of the games such as pin-ball or air hockey are coin based.
Engler also said anyone is welcome to come in for free to enjoy free wifi, air conditioning, and concessions.
In the future, Engler said she hopes to expand The Funky Monkey across the Tri-Lakes area.
“I’m going to be opening many locations. Hopefully in Branson, Branson West, Ozark, Nixa, Merriam Woods, just pretty much all over the place,” Engler said.
The Funky Monkey is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m.
Visit ‘The Funky Monkey’ on Facebook for more.
