Residents of Kimberling City shared their concerns, opinions and at times outrage over a rezoning proposal at the public hearing held by the city on Tuesday, June 1.
The city of Kimberling City invited the public to speak about the proposed zoning changes at the public hearing held at the Kimberling City City Hall. Over 50 residents were in attendance at the hearing on the proposed changes to zoning regulations.
The meeting was brought to order by Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz.
“It is something that has been on the works … we are just about finished and that is why we are having this meeting. We basically wanted to get the citizen’s input. There will be no decisions made today. The reason we are having this is to make sure we can hear from (the citizens) to see what (they) feel. (Their) input is very important to us,” said Fritz at the hearing. “Rezoning is very important to the economic development for our city, county and our state. One of the top threats that we have felt in the cities in Stone County is resistance to change, no planning for the future, and lack of funding for economic development, infrastructure and amenities. These things are very important to make sure that Kimberling City does progress in the future and we want to do it right, because it is important.
“These things are important if you want to see Kimberling City survive and Stone County survive. We are worried about it but so are other communities in Stone County.”
Fritz asked for the public to listen to a presentation given by AICp-C Associate Planner with Southwest Missouri Council of Government Brandon Jenson before giving statements or asking questions.
Jenson explained that SMCOG was hired in 2020 to address the outdated zoning and zoning regulations, which have not been changed for more than four decades. He said that SMCOG created a survey for residents and business owners which was available on the city’s website, at booths at the library and Fireburst 2020, and at City Hall during the information gathering period. There were 100 surveys collected.
Jenson’s presentation was set up in three sections to explain how the proposal was created, to identify the high level changes that are in the proposal and which properties that would be rezoned by the proposal.
According to Jenson, there were three major findings that were addressed in the proposal:
- The lack of usability and clarity within the zoning and subdivision codes, which are not user friendly for residents.
- The ineffective zoning districts, including a lack of diversity in residential homes and districts with diverse lot sizes. That commercial zoning districts do not allow for a walkable commercial area and have a sense of place, and the current zoning does not allow for support for a destination development.
- The existing codes are very autocentric, having pretty heavy parking requirements for commercial buildings, which may not be needed for the business and not having pedestrian amenities like sidewalks and a walkable community.
“That was our diagnosis and then we proposed a set of solutions that we incorporated into the proposed zoning and subdivision codes,” said Jenson. “The next step was what we just completed, the ordinance and map drafting, that lasted just (under) a year. We essentially incorporated all of the solutions based on that diagnosis into the code itself and then proposed a series of properties for rezoning that would help align with the future vision that was identified in the city’s comprehensive plan.”
According to Jenson, the proposal includes rewriting the zoning codes to make it easier for residents to understand, allowing residential homes to be built on smaller lots, and regulations on parking lot sizes and landscaping for commercial properties.
The other thing included in the proposal is the rezoning parts of Kimberling Boulevard and Woodland Avenue from residential zone to commercial 1 zone.
Under the proposal current residential homes would be grandfathered in to allow homeowners to continue to use their homes as residential property, but the property would be considered C1 according to the districts and mapping. If the residence sustained more than 60% damage at any time or was torn down for any reason the property would then be considered C1 and must be used accordingly.
After the presentation, Jason Hulliung of the Planning and Zoning Committee reiterated that there would be no decision made during the aldermen meeting that would follow the hearing.
“We came up with a plan based on a lot of information over the course of a year,” said Hulliung. “I am taking notes, (the city clerk) is taking notes, and a lot of people are taking notes.
“We are just wanting to get all the information that the (public) has, so we can go back and take a look at what we are proposing.”
The floor was then opened up for public comments and questions.
Following the public comment Hulliung stated that after listening to the concerns that were raised, the planning and zoning committee would go into another study session to make recommendations based on the residents’ statements before the proposal would go in front of the aldermen for a first reading.
“There is a lot of research that I need to look into,” said Hulliung. “Obviously we have some serious concerns about making Kimberling Boulevard commercial. There are going to be extensive discussions on this.
“Anytime we have a work session, it is public record and will be posted on the board out there (in front of city hall). It is not a public hearing but you can sit there and listen. We obviously are going to work with Jenson some more, because I know (Jenson) has taken notes. I have taken notes. Believe me, everything that everyone has said tonight will be addressed, and will be addressed at multiple meetings going forward, so that we can get something that works for everybody.”
For more information on the rezoning proposal in Kimlerling City, visit ckcmo.com.
