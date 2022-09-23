The Hollister School District is preparing for homecoming festivities to kick off on Monday, Sept. 26.
The theme this year is Hawaiian, and the school district is encouraging students, staff, businesses as well as the Hollister community to participate in the week’s festivities.
Hollister-based businesses interested in participating by decorating their storefronts using the Hawaiian theme will be eligible to win this year’s Hollister HoCo Spirit Banner. Participating businesses should email tgriessel@hollisterschools.com. Judging will take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
There will be a homecoming parade on historic Downing Street on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m., with a bonfire to immediately follow at the Farmer’s Market parking lot, on St. James Street.
In celebration of homecoming, spirit wear for the week will consist of the following:
Monday - ‘Merica Monday
Tuesday - Ty Tuesday
Wednesday - Country vs. Country Club
Thursday - Jersey Day
Friday - Hawaii
Coronation for the Homecoming Court will occur at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, before the Tigers take on the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats. This year’s queen and king candidates are seniors: Marlene Perez, Cristina Hernandez, Madison Pinson, Neka Holmes, Blake Russell, Luke Calovich, Ayden Kimmel, and Grant Jones.
For information regarding the Hollister Tigers homecoming, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.