A youth marijuana prevention presentation will take place in Reeds Spring on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Laura Stack, the founder and CEO of Johnny’s Ambassadors will be the guest speaker at the free community event, which will take place at the Reeds Spring Middle School from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is being presented by several local organizations, including the Stone County Health Department.
“Laura Stack is a national speaker that shares her experiences with her son Johnny and how he got into the high potency THC,” Prevention Specialist for the Stone County Health Coalition Sharon Perkins said in an email. “Laura has started an organization called Johnny’s Ambassadors in honor of her son. Laura speaks how the high potency THC is not like it used to be back in the 1970’s. Laura will share how if our youth use the high potency THC it will change their brain chemistry.”
According to the Johnny’s Ambassadors website, the organization is on a mission to educate teens, parents, and communities about the dangers of today’s high-THC marijuana on adolescent brain development, mental illness, and suicide. They focus on youth marijuana awareness, prevention, and education. Primarily, the organization shares data-driven facts and clear messaging with teens and parents to reduce the likelihood they will use marijuana and stop progression to more problematic use. Their goals are to keep youth from using marijuana and increase their perception of harm in using.
Stack will also host an assembly on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. at Galena High School in the gym.
For more information visit johnnysambassadors.org.
