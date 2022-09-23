The Hollister Tiger Band’s 2nd Annual car show turned out to be a toe tapping success, thanks to some classic and custom cars.
The car show, hosted by the Tri-Lakes Rat Rods and Custom Car Club on Saturday, Sept. 17, featured cars, a silent auction, food and music performed by the band. The event raised more than $3,900. The proceeds will go towards the band’s season and an upcoming trip to Orlando, Florida.
