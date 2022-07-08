The state of Missouri is offering tax credits to donors of organizations which provide scholarships to low-income Missouri students, but low-income rural students aren’t allowed to participate.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced the opening of applications for the MOScholars program, which allows Educational Assistance Organizations to partner with schools in the 2022-2023 school year to provide “contributions to award scholarships to Missouri students with Individual Education Plans and students living in low-income households.”
Yet, Fitzpatrick tells Branson Tri-Lakes News, many students in southwest Missouri who could really benefit from the program are not eligible for the program.
“Unfortunately the legislature did not extend the program to [Stone and Taney counties.]” Fitzpatrick said. “In order to qualify, a student must reside in a county with a charter form of government or a city with a population of at least 30,000. It is my hope after seeing great success in the initial phase of the program the legislature will open it up to all children in the state.”
State Rep. Brian Seitz said he supported the measure only because it was the only way to get things moving on school choice.
“This is a bill which needed to get passed and due to the purple supermajority we have this is an issue we had to get it to the governor’s desk, and school choice bills are difficult to pass in pure form, so it impacts everyone,” Seitz said. “In our area, we have excellent public schools. Other rural areas across the state might not have what we have in southwest Missouri. They don’t have the kind of great schools we have in Branson and Hollister. So the bill is a jumping off point for school choice. But, if this would have been presented to cover all of the state, it never would have passed because of those representatives who are a little blue and a little red, and no students would have had help.”
Seitz said he also hopes the program can be expanded to the rest of the state.
State Rep. Brad Hudson told Branson Tri-Lakes News he agrees with Seitz on the bill being watered down and its impact on rural students.
“It is my understanding that the legislation had to be watered down significantly in order to get enough votes to pass it,” Hudson said. “I suspect that excluding rural areas was a part of that. While I’m excited about the fact that MOScholars has the potential to benefit some Missouri students, I do share the concerns about fairness that others have expressed, and agree that it doesn’t seem fair to exclude such a large portion of Missouri kids.”
