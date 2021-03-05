A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation of vehicle break-ins that have been happening in Branson.
On March 2, Branson Police Officers responded to a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle in the 100 block of Prairie Dunes Drive. Officers located the suspect and took him into custody, according to a press release from the Branson Police Department.
“After further investigation he may be connected to some other theft cases in the Branson area. There is an ongoing investigation into that,” said Officer Darold Donathan. “This (incident) would be on top of the five other theft cases that occurred in the past in this area.”
In addition to the recovered property, officers recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia, stated the release.
“The suspect had a stolen handgun on him at the time of arrest,” said Donathan.
The suspect was transferred to the Taney County Jail pending charges by the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office, stated the release.
“He remains in custody at Taney Co. Jail on a no bond warrant being held on various charges,” said Donathan.
The suspect arrested has been identified as Joseph Ryan Swearengin, 34, according to the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston.
Officers are in the process of returning all recovered property to the rightful owners, stated the release.
The Branson Police Department encourages everyone to report suspicious activity by dialing 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.