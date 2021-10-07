A local nursing home, which closed last year due to COVID is up for auction.
An auction will be held at the forer Table Rock Healthcare and Retirement Village at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8., located at 276 Fountain Lane in Kimberling City.
According to a press release from Foster Auction and Appraisal Services, the nursing home is a 120 bed facility and a retirement village for ages 55 or older. The village sits on 39.5 acres near Table Rock Lake.
Included in the auction is:
Eight duplexes, each unit is 1400 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 1 ½ bath with a one car garage
4 duplexes, each unit is 1150 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 1 ½ bath with a one car garage
6 fourplexes, each unit is 840 square feet with 1 bedroom and 1 bath
A 41,200 square foot healthcare facility which hosts 120 beds
According to the release, the duplexes and fourplexes are prime for repositioning as multi-family homes. There is a minimum bid of $1.8 million dollars.
For more information visit fosterauctionservice.com.
I Wish I Had the Cash! It Was a Sad Day When they Had to Kick the Residents, and the Staff Out. I Pray Someone has a Good Plan for Renevations, and Helping to Get these Folks Back Home.[thumbup]
