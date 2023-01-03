A Reeds Spring High School clarinetist has been named best clarinet player in the state.
For the second consecutive year, Madilyn Irvin has been ranked as the first chair clarinet player in the Missouri All-State Band Auditions. Irvin earned the spot in Columbia on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Irvin will be part of the All-State Band, which will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Tan-Tar-A Resort.
This is the third straight year Irvin has been named to the All-State Band. She was 10th chair as a sophomore, and first chair as a junior and now as a senior.
