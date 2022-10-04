The Forsyth Panthers celebrated their homecoming with festivities taking place throughout the week, including a parade and events each day within the school district. 

Crowds parade.jpg

The community of Forsyth came out to support the Panthers during the Homecoming parade, Thursday, Sept. 29.
JV football float.jpg

The JV Football team on their Hollywood themed float.
Tennis team.jpg

The Forsyth Girls' Tennis team rode on a float waving to the crowd.

 

The parade took place on Thursday, Sept. 29, followed by a pep rally at the High School.

Steve Huggins.jpg

The Homecoming parade was lead by the Forsyth Police car driven by retired officer Steve Huggins, who still works with the school.
sign homecoming parade.jpg

Signs to cheer on the Panthers could be seen throughout the Homecoming parade route.

 

Varsity Cheer.jpg

The Varsity Cheer Squad waving to the crowds.
Youth Cheerleaders.jpg

Members of the Forsyth Youth Cheerleading squad throwing candy to the kids who lined the streets during the parade.
Homecoming King and Queenjpg

The 2022 Forsyth Homecoming Queen Makenna Carter and King Zach Strahan were crowned t the Homecoming game on Sept. 30.

During halftime at Friday night’s game against Diamond, the Homecoming Court took to the field. Seniors Makenna Carter and Zach Strahan were crowned t the Homecoming Queen and King. 

Homecoming King and Queen candidatesjpg

King and Queen candidates Novey Goforth and Lucas Bearden.
candidates for K and Q .jpg

King and Queen candidates Aaron Gross and McKenzie Calhoun

The Forsyth Panthers defeated the Diamond Wildcats during the game to bring the week to a completion with fireworks and Panther Pride. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.