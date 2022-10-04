The Forsyth Panthers celebrated their homecoming with festivities taking place throughout the week, including a parade and events each day within the school district.
The parade took place on Thursday, Sept. 29, followed by a pep rally at the High School.
During halftime at Friday night’s game against Diamond, the Homecoming Court took to the field. Seniors Makenna Carter and Zach Strahan were crowned t the Homecoming Queen and King.
The Forsyth Panthers defeated the Diamond Wildcats during the game to bring the week to a completion with fireworks and Panther Pride.
