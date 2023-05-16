The White River Leader
March 8, 1934
Four Armed Bandits Take $899 From Bank of Branson
Fail to Reach Payroll Funds – Mistake Telephone Ring for Burglary Alarm – Escape Under Hot Pursuit over Circuitous Route
After holding up the Bank of Branson on Monday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock, four bank robbers drove off at terrific speed in a Plymouth sedan before the gaze of onlookers, headed toward Forsyth on highway 78 with pursuers hot on their trail. At Kirbyville they doubled back onto the Hollister road, cut off on to Presbyterian Hill and abandoned their Plymouth there, within half mile of their starting point at the bank. From there on their movements are unknown.
At the time of the holdup W.H. Crowder, active vice president, was absent in Illinois and Dave Parnell, the cashier, had gone to Forsyth on a business trip. The two young women, Miss Martha Cogswell, assistant cashier, and Miss Vera Pemberton, clerk, were alone in charge of the bank. Claude Binkley, of the Binkley Motor company, was making a deposit at the cashier’s window when three armed men entered.
He was covered with an automatic pistol and ordered back of the grill. He and the two girls were compelled to lie down on the floor. One of the robbers stood guard over them. Another, apparently the leader, guarded the entrance, and the third gathered up what money was to be found at the counters.
Then he entered the vault to get the big haul, but found that the bulk of the bank’s funds were locked up in a safe. He demanded that the safe be opened. Miss Cogswel told him that the cashier was away and it couldn’t be opened.
The operations at this point were cut short by the ringing of a telephone, presumably in an office on the floor above. It was taken for a burglary alarm. The leader declared “There’s the buzzer; get going!” and they left immediately.
A bag of nickels, stored in the vault, was carried away, but $1,100 in bills stacked near by, was overlooked in their haste. The men were armed with automatic pistols and wore gloves.
The loot amounted to $899. The robbers probably had timed their holdup to seize the funds of the Gillioz and CWA payrolls. The full accomplishment of their act as foiled, however, upon finding the banks reserve funds under lock and by the timely but indistinct ringing of a telephone.
Under new regulations for meeting insurance requirements, a bank must keep its funds under time lock day and night, Mr. Crowder said. Only enough cash is taken out to transact the routine business portion of the day.
“I think this fact should be generally known,” Mr. Crowder said, “for it might be hard to convince some robbers that the bankers themselves could not open the safe in the day time except at certain intervals.” The bank’s loss was covered by insurance carried with the I.M. Thompson Insurance agency of this city.
Several persons saw the robber car leaving town but none could catch the license number. They said there were four men in the car, which was driven so fast that it fairly jumped over the railroad tracks.
H.G. McQuerter, standing in the window of the Welchel hardware store across the street from the bank, saw a man carrying a bag step from the sidewalk to a waiting car on Commercial street.
He tossed the bag through the open window of the rear door. As he stepped into the rear seat he picked up a gun, which McQuerter said resembled a machine gun, and held it across his knees as the car dashed down the Main street hill and across the old White river bridge.
McQuerter watched the direction taken by the car at the Seven Falls junction and then telephoned the alarm.
Within three minutes pursuit was under way. Deputy Sheriff L.C. middlebrook and Game Warden Vernon Bennett took the trail from Branson while Sheriff W.L. Pumphrey and State Patrolman Harvey George headed this way from Forsyth.
Middlebrook and Bennett said they were close enough to see the dust from the fleeing car. They stayed on 78 through Kirbyville, however, until they met Pumphrey and George. Then they turned back and took the Kirbyville-Hollister road, knowing the outlaws had cut back from Kirbyville. In searching for a trace of them, Patrolman George drove to Presbyterian Hill. It is his belief the robbers were hiding on the assembly grounds while he was there and made their getaway after he left.
They may have gone south on U.S. 65 and taken route 86 into Arkansas. On the other hand, they may have come down the steep hill road to the Coon creek bridge, back into Branson and following the street below the railroad, go out over the old Roark creek bridge onto 65, and north, knowing that the search would likely be concentrated on the outlets south of Branson.
A telephone report said that men had transferred from a black sedan to two coupes at the Coon creek crossing on the Kirbyville-Hollister road, and one had continued on with the sedan.
Late in the afternoon the Plymouth sedan car used by the robbers was found on Presbyterian Hill. In it was found a clip of cartridges from a Browning machine gun. The car has since been traced as coming from Fort Smith, Ark.
A number of suspects have been taken by authorities in Springfield and persons who saw the robbers here have been taken to Springfield to view the men for identification. So far no positive identification has been made.
