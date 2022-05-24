Hollister seniors walked the aisle at the Welk Resort on Sunday, May 22, but before they left the Tiger’s halls they had a week of events.
On Wednesday, May 18, they celebrated Decision Day, which you can read about on bransontrilakesnews.com. On Friday, May 20, they were treated to a fun and unusual event when three local business women banded together to do a cash drop from a helicopter, which was followed by a parade through the halls of the Hollister Early Childhood Center and the Hollister Elementary School as the youngest students cheered on those reflecting their future.
The cash drop, which was the brainchild of Lightspeed Electrical Stephanie Barney. Barney teamed up with Patriot Heat and Air Owner Miranda Thoendel and Chopper Charter Owner Jaimie Dalley to drop more than $500 in plastic vending machine ‘eggs’ on the Hollister football field for the outgoing seniors.
This is the second year the cash drop has happened, but due to weather last year’s event was moved inside to the gym.
“It started because Miranda and myself have been busy colleagues and friends over the years, and we were wanting to do something for the graduating seniors,” Barney told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Last year was the first year we did it for the start in high school and they loved the idea. Originally, the idea was to fly in a helicopter and drop pods with cash in them. We did $500 last year, and the kids are just kind of a free for all scramble like a grown up easter egg. And the seniors love that. (Hollister School Superintendent) Brian Wilson said, ‘Hey, we’d love for you guys to do some short motivational speeches and talk to our seniors before the drop. So we did that last year and this year. We both do a 10 to 15 minutes motivational (speech) with some words of wisdom. We send them on their way, graduate from high school and get to the real working world.”
Barney said graduating is a privilege which should be celebrated by the community.
“It’s kind of a privilege to graduate from high school. A lot of kids don’t take that super seriously and this is kind of a reward and something fun we want to do for them,” Barney said. “It (was) open to the kids graduating from the school, as well as the alternative school (program). Just because getting through high school is a big deal. We really have a good focus on education. Both Miranda and I are graduates of College in the Ozarks and we feel like you know, whether you’re pursuing your education or pursuing a job. That’s an important goal in life, trying to encourage them to move forward with that.”
Barney said the idea of the cash drop from a helicopter has always been something she has wanted to do.
“My daughter works for Chopper Charter, whose owner has been a friend of mine for a long time. Last year she did a bunch of Easter egg drops. I had always wanted to do some sort of a cash drop, but you can’t do it with free money because it blows everywhere. So you know, I thought about the Easter egg drops that she was doing and I’m like, let’s drop money out of the helicopter,” Barney said. “I called Jamie over at Chopper Charter and I said ‘Hey, can we make this happen?’ She said, ‘Yes, I will donate the chopper for this.’ They often fly over and drop the first football and homecoming. Right? So they’ve been involved at the schools before. It is wonderful when a bunch of ideas come together with the same thought, and you know that would work together.”
Barney said it is important as women in business to support local schools and to show students the paths they choose will vary.
“People know me for doing a lot of crazy and creative things with my business over the years. We’ve done all kinds of other fun stuff just to help the business be involved in the community,” Barney said. “Miranda over a Patriot (Heat and Air) is very much like that as well. We both have been in this area forever. We’re both women in business and we pulled with our friend Jamie over there and it just kind of came together. It is so super fun.
“My daughter is a graduating senior (this year) and all five of my kids have gone to Hollister. I’ve already graduated two seniors so she’s the third one to graduate and I’ve worked a little bit over at the school. I worked with the high school band and did some choreography for the theater this year. So I’m involved. And I know a lot of those kids and so it’s super fun to be able to do this for a group of kids I know, personally. My heart is connected. All right, that’s where we have always grown up and gone to school.”
After the cash drop which saw the Class of 2022 scrambling for little plastic pods of cash, the seniors donned their caps and gowns to make their way to the ECC building. Awaiting them were the preschool, kindergarten and first graders with pom poms, noise makes and confetti cannons to help celebrate graduation.
The seniors then made their way throughout the other buildings of the district to have students and staff clap and support their achievements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.