The Hollister Grape & Fall Festival returned to Historic Downing Street in downtown Hollister on Saturday Oct. 9.
A day full of festivities all led toward the crowd favorite grape stomp at 4 p.m. The grape stomp this year welcomed three groups in the youth category and a total of seven groups in the adult category.
For the youth, the Vacation Channel team Grapes of Rap came in first place, with the Legends Gymnastics Booster Club team being named runner-up. In the adult competition, the Robbins Insurance Group Grape Life team took home first place and were awarded the Ugly Monkey Trophy. The Aint No Hollisterback Girls team were named runner-up and the College of the Ozarks Big Grape Juice team were named the Messiest Team.
Additional photos from the 2021 Grape and Fall Festival can be found in Saturday’s edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
