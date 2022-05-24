The Hollister Rotary Club hosted their 8th Annual Reading with the Rotary event for Hollister kindergarteners and first graders. 

John and Josh the Otter.jpg

The Hollister Rotary Club put on a water and boating safety presentation for Hollister Early Education Center students.

 The event took place on the campus of the Hollister Early Childhood Center on Monday, May 16. 

Hollister Rotary Secretary Debbie Redford said the club hosts the event as part of a national Rotary project focused on water and boating safety. 

Kindergartener life jacket demo.jpg

Hollister Rotary President Laurie Hayes and Rotarian John Hagey demonstrate the importance of using the correct size lifejacket with the help of a kindergartener volunteer and Josh the Otter.

 “This is an annual event Hollister Rotary has been doing for at least eight years. It’s called ‘Reading with Rotary’ and focused on water safety. We borrow boats from Table Rock Marina and show all of the Kindergarten and 1st graders how to stay safe in and around boats,” Redford said. “We also show them how a life jacket should fit properly, so they are safe when they put one on.” 

Life Jacket demo 2.jpg

Hollister Rotary President Laurie Hayes and Rotarian John Hagey demonstrate the importance of using the correct size lifejacket with the help of a volunteer and Josh the Otter.

 The safety presentation helps educate young children on water and boating safety practices such as never swimming alone, always wearing a life jacket, being aware of boats and making sure they are completely off before swimming near a boat. 

Rotary Debbie redford boating .jpg

Debbie Redford talked to students about the safety while on boats.

Hollister Rotary President Laurie Hayes and Rotarian John Hagey presented the life jacket and swimming safety presentation with the help of ‘Josh the Otter.’ Josh the Otter is a character from a children’s book titled “Josh the Baby Otter” written by Blake Collingsworth. 

Josh the baby otter reading 1.jpg

Rotarians read to Hollister kindergarteners from the book Josh the Baby Otter by Blake Collinsworth as part of the boating and water safety presentation.

 

According to the Josh the Otter website, Collingsworth wrote the book after tragically losing his two-year-old son Joshua to a drowning accident in the families pool in 2008. Collingsworth and his wife created a foundation in memory of their son. The foundation’s mission is to educate children and adults worldwide about water safety through the utilization of drowning prevention campaigns & early childhood water safety training. 

Josh the otter dance off 1.jpg

Three volunteers were chosen from the Hollister first graders to have a dance off with Josh the Otter.

“One of our members dresses in a Josh the Otter costume during the event and the kids love it,” Redford said. 

Josh the otter dancing.jpg

Josh the Otter showing off his moves in a dance off, his opponent Hollister first grader Liam.

To make the experience memorable and fun during the presentation three volunteers, from a sea of hands raised, were chosen from the first grade group and the kindergarten group to have a dance-off with Josh the Otter. 

Josh the otter high five.jpg

Josh the Otter gives a high five to his kindergarten dance off opponent.

After the presentation the children were read the book ‘Josh the Baby Otter’ in classroom size groups by volunteer Rotarians. 

Josh the Otter high fives.jpg

Rotarians John Hagey and Debbie Redford gave boat safety tips to Hollister kindergarteners and first graders. Josh the Otter helped with the presentations.

“We sit out(side) and read in small groups,” Redford said. “(We) read a book about Josh the Otter, who learns about water safety from his mom. Every kindergarten student gets a copy of the book to take home along with any first grader who was not at Hollister last year.”

Josh the otter hug.jpg

Many kindergartners wanted to give Josh the Otter a hug after the boat safety presentation.

The book and the ‘Josh the Otter Water Safety and Literacy Program’ project reflects the mission of Collingsworth, and the foundation. The foundation has distributed over 500,000 copies of the book to daycares, preschools, and kindergarten classrooms across the country. With ongoing support, they hope to continue their efforts to incorporate this life saving message into every educational curriculum in the United States and beyond, states the website.

Jsh the otter waves.jpg

Josh the Otter waves at the first graders after the presentation on water and boating safety.

 

For more information on the project visit joshtheotter.org.

