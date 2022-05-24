The Hollister Rotary Club hosted their 8th Annual Reading with the Rotary event for Hollister kindergarteners and first graders.
The event took place on the campus of the Hollister Early Childhood Center on Monday, May 16.
Hollister Rotary Secretary Debbie Redford said the club hosts the event as part of a national Rotary project focused on water and boating safety.
“This is an annual event Hollister Rotary has been doing for at least eight years. It’s called ‘Reading with Rotary’ and focused on water safety. We borrow boats from Table Rock Marina and show all of the Kindergarten and 1st graders how to stay safe in and around boats,” Redford said. “We also show them how a life jacket should fit properly, so they are safe when they put one on.”
The safety presentation helps educate young children on water and boating safety practices such as never swimming alone, always wearing a life jacket, being aware of boats and making sure they are completely off before swimming near a boat.
Hollister Rotary President Laurie Hayes and Rotarian John Hagey presented the life jacket and swimming safety presentation with the help of ‘Josh the Otter.’ Josh the Otter is a character from a children’s book titled “Josh the Baby Otter” written by Blake Collingsworth.
According to the Josh the Otter website, Collingsworth wrote the book after tragically losing his two-year-old son Joshua to a drowning accident in the families pool in 2008. Collingsworth and his wife created a foundation in memory of their son. The foundation’s mission is to educate children and adults worldwide about water safety through the utilization of drowning prevention campaigns & early childhood water safety training.
“One of our members dresses in a Josh the Otter costume during the event and the kids love it,” Redford said.
To make the experience memorable and fun during the presentation three volunteers, from a sea of hands raised, were chosen from the first grade group and the kindergarten group to have a dance-off with Josh the Otter.
After the presentation the children were read the book ‘Josh the Baby Otter’ in classroom size groups by volunteer Rotarians.
“We sit out(side) and read in small groups,” Redford said. “(We) read a book about Josh the Otter, who learns about water safety from his mom. Every kindergarten student gets a copy of the book to take home along with any first grader who was not at Hollister last year.”
The book and the ‘Josh the Otter Water Safety and Literacy Program’ project reflects the mission of Collingsworth, and the foundation. The foundation has distributed over 500,000 copies of the book to daycares, preschools, and kindergarten classrooms across the country. With ongoing support, they hope to continue their efforts to incorporate this life saving message into every educational curriculum in the United States and beyond, states the website.
For more information on the project visit joshtheotter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.