* Editor’s Note: Names of foster parents and children have been changed to protect the children in the foster care system in Stone and Taney counties.
A lack of new foster parents and help for licensed foster parents in the area places more strain on an already overwhelmed system.
As of June 2022, Stone County has 40 licensed foster parents and Taney County has 102. In the month of June there were no new foster parents licensed in Stone and only two in Taney, according to the Missouri Children’s Division Monthly Management Report. With 434 children in state custody in the two counties, foster parents are needed.
According to the Missouri Department of Social Service website, foster parents are an invaluable part of a team whose mission it is to work together to ensure the health and safety of children in need of a nurturing home. “Missouri is always looking for foster parents to provide safe and caring temporary homes for children whose families are currently unable to care for them,” stated the website.
“Many people think you have to be married or own your own home, but that is not the case,” stated the website. “As long as your housing and income are stable and meet licensure standards, and there is room in your home and heart for more family members, you could potentially become a foster parent.”
In Missouri, the requirements to apply to be a foster parent are:
- Be at least 21 years of age
- Complete a child abuse/neglect check and criminal record check including fingerprints
- Be in good health, both physically and mentally
- Have a stable income
- Be willing to participate in and complete a free training and assessment process
- Be part of a professional team willing to voice perspectives and concerns
- Be willing to partner with the child’s family
The goal of the child welfare system is to protect children and provide services to help them stay at home. When the court decides staying at their current home is not in the best interest of the child, they may be placed in out of home care, also known as foster care. Foster families provide safe and caring temporary homes for children while their family works towards their goals and reunification. Children in foster care also have a team that works for them to help protect them and their rights.
Children are placed in homes with availability, which sometimes can be in counties other than the one their biological family lives in.
Valerie Lyons, a single foster mom in Taney County, told Branson Tri-Lakes News the sad fact is there are not enough foster parents in the state or in the area.
“If more people would open their minds to becoming a foster parent, then children would have a higher chance to stay local, which would help with the ultimate goal of reunification of the family,” Lyons said. “I have been doing this for three years and I have had one go home to her parents, who are in the area.”
Foster parents in the area expressed the need for more families to open their hearts and homes to care for the children, but also to help those who are currently caring for children in the foster care system.
“There are not enough foster homes to house the children, not enough caseworkers to appropriately staff them, which means tension and emotions are always high,” foster parent Chris* said. “These kids have been through your worst day ever, a lot, so it’s hard for them to trust a stranger, hard for them to put faith in adults. After all, the adults that were supposed to love them beyond all others have let them down, hurt them and more.”
Foster parent Sally* said a lot of the time just lending a helping hand would be beneficial to the child and the foster parent.
“Supporting a foster parent is not that different (from) supporting a new parent of a biological child,” Sally said. “Bring meals, buy clothes or toys, offer to help with housework or babysitting. These are all things that could be handled with a “Meal Train” type app or Amazon wishlist to include ages and sizes of kids and their needs.”
“I wish that our communities would help build these kids up, be mentors, big brothers and sisters to help them have a network of confidants and support,” Chris said. “Yet something so small as spending an hour a week with a kiddo, whose life has been ripped apart seems to be an unmanageable task, but would make a world of difference to these kids. They need a village, a support system and love. So having community programs, reading clubs, play dates, just someone to text or call or play video games with.”
This is the first in a series of stories on the Foster Care System in Stone and Taney County by the Branson Tri-Lakes News. Look for more in future editions.
For more information on becoming a foster parent visit dss.mo.gov/cd/foster-care.
