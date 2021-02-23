Central Taney Co. Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a call on Baker Avenue in Forsyth on Feb. 21.
“The call came out Sunday morning at about 11:35 a.m. as a structure fire with the possibility of propane bottles inside,” according to Central Taney Co. Fire Protection District Deputy Chief of Operations Tim Simmons.
Simmons said firefighters arrived on scene with a response time of about six minutes from the initial call. When they arrived, there was heavy smoke that bellowed above the tree line.
“When we showed up, it ended up being a garage with a house on either side of that garage within about 15 feet of fire,” said Simmons. “We showed up on scene, got a truck going and had a couple propane bottle exploded in it.
“The garage wasn’t attached to either of the houses. It was a pretty good size garage, about 25 feet by 30 feet. It was an old cedar garage built out of cedar timber, so it burnt up pretty quick.”
Firefighters were able to save the homes on either side of the garage, but the garage itself was a total loss.
“Central Taney Co. Fire was there, we had two units from Western Taney Co. there, and we had Forsyth Fire there also,” said Simmons.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.