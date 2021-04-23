As most have heard, blood supplies are running low and donations are greatly needed.
To help with the demand, Ozark Mountain Family YMCA, located at 175 Industrial Park Dr. in Hollister, is hosting their spring blood drive with the American Red Cross.
“Our average donor, they’re busier in the summer ... there’s always different factors that play into summer months and why it’s harder for us to collect blood. But, more so this year it’s challenging with COVID because now that everything’s opening back up and people are getting back out, that means the demand for blood has gone way up,” said Tyler Tharp, biomedical account manager with the American Red Cross. “We’re just urging everyone to come out in the community and the surrounding areas to come donate.”
The blood drive will take place on Wednesday, April 28 from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m.
Although it is not required, appointments are encouraged to help with social distancing and to decrease wait times.
“We are urging everyone to make an appointment, if possible,” said Tharp. “We do take walk-ins, but just to minimize wait times...and still practicing social distancing to keep donors safe, we really encourage people to make appointments. That way we can scatter out the donor flow and everybody doesn’t show up at once.”
Some people have wondered if there are any restrictions to giving blood when it comes to those who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to a press release from the American Red Cross, as long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name (Moderna, Pfizer, etc.), there’s no waiting period, currently authorized in the U.S., that’s required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
“In general the vaccines, whether you’ve received it or haven’t received it, whether you get it today or tomorrow, it doesn’t really matter,” said Tharp. “You can donate blood. There is no waiting period ... A lot of people have had that question.”
The Red Cross is even offering an incentive for donors.
“We are still doing, as an incentive for donating, the free COVID antibody testing, which is pretty cool. A lot of donors really like that,” said Tharp. “We test your blood after you donate to see if you have the COVID antibodies that could go to help save the lives of other recovering COVID patients. After you give blood you can find out within seven to 10 days ... your results on that.”
To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
“To schedule an appointment they can go to RedCrossBlood.org and on that webpage there’s a search box on the top right hand corner and they can type in a sponsor code; the sponsor code would be ‘HOLLISTER’ and that will direct them straight to the appointment page where they can see all the available appointments,” said Tharp.
