Members of Hollister High School’s Future Business Leaders of America will be heading to the State Leadership Conference on April 16.
Hollister’s FBLA competed in the District 18 Leadership Conference hosted at Missouri State University on Feb. 7, resulting in two students moving on to state.
Senior Cristina Hernandez earned 1st place in the Sales Presentation event. Senior Jazmin Espino earned 4th place in the Business Communication event and 5th place in the Organizational Leadership event. The two will participate in the State Leadership Conference. Top performers of the event will earn the opportunity to attend the National FBLA Leadership Conference in Atlanta, GA this summer.
The Future Business Leaders of America is a Career and Technical Education program which helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development and educational programs.
The Hollister High School FBLA chapter is led by Laura Burton and Luke Carter.
For more information about the FBLA, visit www.fbla-pbl.org.
