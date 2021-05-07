Larry Milton was elected in the April Municipal Election as the city of Branson’s new mayor. He is humbled to take on his new and is ‘excited to move forward together as one Branson.’
According to Milton, as mayor he is focused on creating a transparent and welcoming environment at city hall. He believes in people-focused leadership, listening before making decisions, and believes that the government exists to serve the people.
“I am most excited that the community spoke on election day. I’ve been trying to get the community’s voice heard at city hall for a long, long time. I was more excited about (seeing the results and the 25 percent voter turnout) than I was about me winning the mayor’s race,” said Milton. “That’s what excited me the most, is the community spoke. I offered to be their voice, they stepped up and now the community has given me a mandate to make the changes that we all need.”
According to Milton, he has already hit the ground running to accomplish all the things he would like to see done in Branson.
“Part of my problem is I started with a list of things to do, and it was about 50 (things),” said Milton. “So, I narrowed it down to priorities and I got it down to 20. Then I realized, ‘Well you can’t do 20 things on day one.’ Obviously repealing the mask mandate was my No.1 priority, and I was proud to say that was the No.1 agenda item at my very first meeting as mayor. And receiving a 6-0 vote felt good.”
According to Milton, he is working on various projects, including: changing city codes, and building codes, to be more reflective of what the community wants; actively looking at redirecting general funds to improve and upgrade the existing parks in Branson to improve ‘quality of life’ for citizens; forming a committee to address homeless and extended stay issues; introducing a bill the Lodging Association has requested to provide them a vehicle to not allow medical marijuana smoking in their facilities; and appointing, with the board, citizens to be active on committees to assist in making positive changes for the community.
“There are so many things I’m being pushed at and I’m pushing for, that every thirty days or so that goes by, I will have checked off many things and there will be many new things added to the list. We are not allowing any grass to grow under our feet, to fulfill the promises that we’ve made to our citizens,” said Milton.
“I want to assist our police department to be able to recruit the police officers that are needed. We’re short 14 officers; five officers were approved from our public safety tax that was passed by the community. Out of those 14, five were budgeted out of that tax, so we have the money to hire them, it’s just there’s several reasons why we’ve been unable to attract officers and that’s very important to our community.”
Milton stresses that he can’t wait to continue moving things forward to better the community and is excited to be a public servant.
“Our city government is run by the people and I am making great strides to accommodate that,” said Milton. “I’m just so excited. I just have so many things and I’m trying to move many along as rapidly as possible.
“I’m so appreciative of the voters coming out in the numbers that they did, and I am offering myself to be held accountable. I don’t know if this is appropriate or not, but I also need to ask for some patience from our community. I am trying my best to respond to hundreds, and I mean hundreds, of voicemails, text messages, emails, and I am working through them as rapidly as time will allow; so please have some patience.”
According to Milton, he has served as a Branson aldermen since April 2019 and has been a Branson resident and Branson business owner for over 25 years.
Milton has also been a commercial real estate broker since 1981 and is currently the owner and broker of Branson Hills Realty. Larry and his wife, Lianne, also own and operate several businesses, including: Main Street Marina, Main Street Lake Cruises, Main Street Water Sport Rentals, The Paddlewheel and Landing Axes.
On top of his experiences, strong community ties and personal perspective on tackling Branson issues, Milton is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and has a passion for honoring the nation’s veterans. According to Milton, he co-created and sponsored the “Hand in Hand” Branson Honors Purple Heart Recipients event that had been held in Branson for 10 years, to honor and celebrate Purple Heart recipients and their families from across the country.
According to Milton, he has been married to Lianne for 20 years. He also has one son and two granddaughters.
To contact Mayor Larry Milton email lmilton@bransonmo.gov; or call 417-699-1014.
