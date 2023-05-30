The Branson-Hollister Rotary Club recently awarded a number of local students scholarships to help with their continuing education.
Four students from local school districts were selected as recipients of the Branson-Hollister Rotary Club scholarships, which totaled $2,000. The recipients included Quinn Swofford of Branson High School, Samuel Mutrux of School of the Ozarks, and Marlene Perez and Carson Haefecker, both of Hollister High School. Each of the students have a history of volunteering in their respective communities.
Hollister student Regan Weisheit was chosen as the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship from the family of Clay Cantwell. Weisheit was chosen out of 25 applicants based on her excellent grades and her history of volunteering and community service.
Cantwell was a long time, active Rotarian and native of Branson. His children, Brad Cantwell of Springfield and Lisa Cantwell DeGraaff of Columbia offered the scholarship in memory of their father’s dedication and service to the Branson community.
The Branson-Hollister Rotary club has been serving the Branson/Lakes area for 75 years and is dedicated to a legacy of charitable giving and dedication to citizens and community members, and throughout the world.
To learn more about the Branson-Hollister Rotary Club, visit www.branson-hollisterrotary.org.
