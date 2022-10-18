A local quilting group gives back to the community.
The Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Women’s Missionary League has seen many changes in its members since its inception, however its mission remains the same: give back to the community.
“The quilting ministry was started over 20 years ago as a mission project to give back to those in need in our community,” Linda Peters, a member of the league, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Our numbers have changed over the years. At present we have four ladies making quilts on a regular basis.”
Peters said the group uses their talents to uplift and help their community.
“We make our quilts as a way to help the community and spread God’s love,” Peters said. “We have donated quilts to cancer patients, fire victims, Harmony House, shut-ins in our congregation, Don’t Give Up Gear, hospital pediatric patients, Options Pregnancy, Meals on Wheels (senior center), Crisis Center (of Taney County), Forsyth nursing home, C.O.R.E., Love Inc., Mark Twain School, Protem Fire Department and families in need.”
Peters said they feel their work of giving back helps them as well.
“We are blessed to be able to help others and spread God’s love,” Peters said.
If anyone needs assistance or has questions they can email the LWML group at Shepherd13904@gmail.com.
