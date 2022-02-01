The Reeds Spring School Board of Education is looking to appoint a new member to take over a newly vacant board position.
The RS board held an open special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, where it accepted Joelene Powell’s certified resignation, which was effective as of Jan. 22, according to a statement from the Reeds Spring School Board of Education.
The board will be taking applications for candidates who wish to be considered to serve on the board until the next School Board election in April 2023. Applications will be accepted Monday Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, at the Reeds Spring School District Superintendent’s Office, located at 20281 State Hwy. 413, Reeds Spring, during regular office hours from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m.
To be considered as an applicant you must meet the following requirements:
Must be a resident within the Reeds Spring R-IV School District.
Must appear in person to complete and/or present and sign a Board Candidate Application, Declaration as a Candidate for Director form, and a Candidate’s Affidavit of Tax Payments and Bond Requirements (5120) form.
Interested applicants can download the above forms in advance. The forms can be found at www.rs-wolves.com (Select the About Us tab, School Board, and Board Vacancy to access forms). These forms mustbe presented in person and signed in front of the Board Secretary (or assigned designee) only on the dates noted above.
The board will review all submitted applications and select up to three applicants to be invited to interview during Open Session at the regular Board of Education meeting on Feb. 23. Applicants not chosen will be notified via letter from the Superintendent Cody Hirschi.
The board will appoint a candidate to the vacant position, and the new board member will serve the rest of Powell’s unfulfilled term which will end in April 2023.
Any committee, special, or regular meetings pertaining to this appointment will be published in advance and are open to the public, according to the statement.
The candidate appointed will be required to submit a personal financial disclosure statement within 30 days to the MO Ethics Commission, per state law, and will also be required to complete Certified Board Member Training as soon as possible following appointment. Candidates will be required to sign an Application Submission Acknowledgment form confirming receipt of a CBM training schedule, MO Guide to Ethics Laws handbook, Board policies, and Personal Financial Disclosure deadline information.
For questions, please contact Superintendent Cody Hirschi at 417-272-8173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.