A car pursuit, which began in Taney County on Wednesday, Nov. 3, ends with a fugitive arrest in Boone County Arkansas.
According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the initial pursuit of a 2014 Ford F-150, which was stolen out of St. Louis, by the Taney County Sheriff’s Department began around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The pursuit entered into Arkansas, where the Boone County deputies intercepted the chase. The pursuit ended when the suspect drove down a steep ravine into the woods near Old Springfield Road and Tharp Lane. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and a manhunt began.
According to the release, officers from the Arkansas Highway Police, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish assisted with the man hunt that ultimately led to the arrest of the suspect near the Omaha city limits.
The suspect provided officers with a false identity when he was taken into custody. He was later identified as James Allen Perry, 48, of Branson, according to the release.
Perry has a combined eight outstanding warrants for his arrest in Arkansas and Missouri. Perry is being held without bond for the outstanding warrants, as well as being charged with felony theft by receiving, felony fleeing and obstruction in Boone County.
