The Lake Taneycomo Elks helped bring drug awareness to the residents of Forsyth at a recent festival.
On Saturday, April 29, at the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Fling, which took place on Main Street in Forsyth, the Elks procured the use of the Southwest Missouri District Drug Awareness trailer.
With an estimated 2,000 people in attendance, the Elks were busy visiting and passing out drug awareness literature.
“Elroy the Elk was there to visit with and pass out drug awareness literature to those attending,” a press release from the Taneycomo Lake Elks said. “As it so happened, the first person to visit was Steve Huggins. (Huggins) worked with schools for years, first as a police officer and after retirement, as the school’s drug awareness officer. The Lodge has assisted Steve for years. Dave Miller, who is the District Drug Awareness Chairman, brought his family down to the event. We passed out a lot of literature and hope we may have made a difference.”
For more information visit ‘Lake Taneycomo Elks #2597’ on Facebook.
