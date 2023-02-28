Gibson Technical Center students from six area high schools qualified for a state competition.
The SkillsUSA Missouri State Leadership and Skills Conference, which will take place at State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, MO, on Thursday, March 30 to Saturday, April 1.
Twenty GTC high school students will show their skills and their readiness for the workforce by competing in the competition. They qualified for state by placing in the top two at the district competitions.
There are both skills-based competitions and written tests in the competition.The following students are state qualifiers in the written test categories:
- Construction Jacob Stephens from Reeds Spring School
- Computer Tech Titan Springer from Forsyth
- Culinary Mackenzie Young from Blue Eye
- Early Childhood Careers Halie Vigil from Reeds Spring and Ally Moore from Reeds Spring
- Graphic Design James Loggins from Forsyth and Hannah Ennis from Reeds Spring
- Marine Technology Gavin Smith from Reeds Spring
- Nursing Assistant Addison Stull from Reeds Spring
The following students qualified in skills competition:
- Welding Fabrication Team Competition Koby Essary from Reeds Spring, Bryce Adams from Spokane and Dalton Carr from Galena
- Baking Cyrus Burdick from Branson
- Culinary Nathan Bouman from Reeds Spring
- Nursing Assistant Hayley Adkins from Reeds Spring and Wynston Crain from Reeds Spring
- Information Technology Clifford Goss from Reeds Spring and Gabriel Jones from Reeds Spring
- Marine Technology Gavin Smith from Reeds Spring and Wyatt Hickman from Galena
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and businesses working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Labor as a successful model of employer-driven youth development training.
Gibson Technical Center is part of the Reeds Spring School District. It also serves students from Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Branson, Chadwick, Crane, Forsyth, Galena, Hollister, Hurley, and Spokane.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com/o/gtc.
