The final town hall meeting, which is open to all Branson residents, has been announced to educate the community on Branson’s new proposed animal ordinance.
According to a press release from the city of Branson, the last of three town hall meetings has been announced to let Branson residents learn more about the new, proposed animal ordinance.
The proposed ordinance, as designed, would replace the existing animal ordinance in Branson’s Municipal Code if passed by the Branson Board of Aldermen.
The last town hall meeting has been scheduled for June 9. It will take place at the Branson Community Center, located at 201 Compton Drive, at 6 p.m.
This meeting will allow everyone in attendance to ask questions and voice their concerns regarding the proposed ordinance.
According to the city of Branson’s website in an earlier release, the proposed ordinance change to the animal code stems from many years of public, elected officials, and staff interaction, which dates back to 2018. It was at that time when the Branson Police Department absorbed ‘Animal Control’ responsibilities from the Taney County Health Department. At that time, the board of aldermen asked the police department to update the current animal ordinance, “which is severely outdated and doesn’t take into account public safety or pet health”, according to the release.
The board also asked the police department to come up with a streamlined pet reunification process. The proposed new animal code is the culmination of 18 months of research and collaboration with area animal control units, other municipalities, zoological associations, the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Municipal League.
According to the news flash, the following is a timeline of the issue:
- This issue was brought before the board of aldermen in a public study session in September 2019.
- This issue was brought before the board of aldermen in another public study session in November 2020.
- The Branson Board of Aldermen passed the proposed ordinance during its first reading at the public March 9, 2021 board of aldermen meeting.
- The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to postpone this item’s final reading at the public March 23, 2021 board of aldermen meeting to April 27, 2021.
- The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to postpone this item’s final reading, again, at the public April 27, 2021 board of aldermen meeting to August 24, 2021.
The Ward l town hall meeting was held on May 22 at the Clay Cooper Theatre and the Ward lll town hall meeting was held on May 20 at the Skyline Baptist Church Family Life Center.
To read more about the proposed animal ordinance, and see it in its entirety, visit https://bransonmo.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1357.
