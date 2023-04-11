A Reeds Spring High School student has been honored as a Missouri state top academic.
Piper Megellas was selected as one of the Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program which honors the state’s top academic students.
The Missouri Scholars 100 is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Selection is based on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT score. Nominees must have a minimum GPA of 3.75, and a minimum ACT score of 29, and be ranked in the top 10% of their class. Nominees must also have excellent attendance, be good citizens, and be involved in school activities.
Megellas and the other top 100 will be recognized on Sunday, April 30, in Columbia, MO.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
