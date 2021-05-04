A police involved shooting in Branson West is under investigation.
According to a press release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours on May 3, a GMC truck was stolen in Branson, with a pistol inside. The suspect involved then proceeded to start a string of events.
At approximately 10:53 a.m. Stone County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a male had been shot on Business 13 near Chickory Lane, just south of Branson West. The suspect then stole the victim’s car.
According to the release, Stone County Deputies arrived on the scene and found a 60-year-old victim with a gunshot wound, who was later transported to a hospital in Springfield.
At approximately 11:20 a.m. a second 911 call was received by dispatch reporting that the suspect was at a campground between DD and Talking Rocks Road. The suspect flashed a gun at the location and then fled in the vehicle towards Talking Rocks Road.
Deputies located the stolen vehicle and the suspect on Talking Rocks Road and a pursuit began, according to the release. The suspect’s vehicle was spiked before it made it to Business 13 and deputies pursued the vehicle into Branson West.
A Stone County Deputy struck the suspect’s vehicle by the entrance to King Food Saver. The suspect then exited the vehicle and reached for a weapon from his waist. The Stone County deputy discharged his firearm, striking the suspect in the lower abdomen. The unnamed 39-year-old suspect was then taken into custody and taken to a hospital in Springfield.
According to the release, the pistol was recovered from where the suspect was taken into custody.
Missouri Highway Patrol DDCC investigators were requested and proceeded to investigate the officer involved shooting scene. According to the release, Stone County detectives investigated the original shooting scene.
The stolen truck from Branson was later recovered behind Sportsman’s One Stone & Deli off of OO Highway. The pistol was missing from the truck, but was recovered from the suspect.
According to the release, both the victim and suspect are in critical condition and the investigation is ongoing.
