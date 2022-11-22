The city of Hollister is renewing its love of bringing holiday cheer with Christmas trees for the season, including one lit up on Historic Downing Street, and another by the lakefront in Hulland Park.
One tree, though, is decorated a little differently than the others.
The Mitten Tree, located in city hall, is decorated with a purpose: to help. The staff at city hall is collecting mittens, gloves, hats and scarves to adorn the tree and to make available to those who need help staying warm during the colder months.
Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead said the city is grateful for the support in the endeavor.
“As we approach the winter season, it is important to ensure our community has resources to stay warm,” Olmstead said. “One way the city has been able to assist is by collecting items and then distributing them. Our community is very generous this time of year and to see the mitten tree filling up so quickly; we are grateful for the support.”
Those in need of such items may stop by city hall to receive them, but the city asks they speak with someone at the front counter instead of just taking it off the tree.
Those interested in helping decorate the tree and supporting fellow community members can stop by city hall with such items.
For more information, call (417) 334-3262 or go to city hall, located at 312 Esplanade in Hollister.
