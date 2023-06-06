The Taney County Sheriff’s Office recently wrapped up its first Citizen Academy by celebrating those who graduated from the program.
The Citizen Academy program spans 12 weeks. Participants in the program are provided classes which offer lectures and hands-on material to help them better understand the inner workings of the sheriff’s office.
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels said the academy helps to provide transparency and educates the public about procedures within the sheriff’s department through classroom learning and hands-on demonstration.
“(The Citizen Academy) benefits the community by providing them insight as to why we do some of the things we do, and how certain processes work,” Daniels said. “It benefits the sheriff’s office in many ways; it helps establish relationships with community members. Many times these relationships will make the community member comfortable enough to report something to us that otherwise, they would not report.”
Daniels said the department received a lot of positive feedback on the first class, which was a learning experience for all involved.
“This was a learning experience for our instructors as well as community members, so we know where to make adjustments for future classes,” Daniels said. “There are some areas where we didn’t have much engagement and seemed to lose the interest of students. We can minimize those blocks, which will allow more time for the stuff that the class seemed to enjoy. One particular class was supposed to be a three hour block on use of force, and a shooting simulator which requires students to make quick decisions based on the scenario. It turned into a four and a half hour class because everyone was enjoying it so much, they didn’t want to go home.”
Daniels expressed his thanks to staff members who stepped up to teach classes; namely, Training Coordinator Sgt. Jeremy Wilson who organized and put the class together.
President of the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce Rose Backlin said the class was a great learning experience.
“The class was eye-opening to what our sheriff’s department does, and how many different hats they wear,” Backlin said. “One of my favorite things was learning the differences between what’s on TV to how it really works. TV doesn’t portray it accurately at all. I enjoyed every class and highly recommend it. Leaving this class, I have a new higher respect for these officers.”
The Taney County Sheriff’s Department plans to host the second Citizen Academy during the upcoming fall and winter months. Individuals interested in taking part in the class are encouraged to watch the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.