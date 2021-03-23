When Forsyth residents head to the polls for the General Municipal Election on April 6 one of the decisions they will be asked to make is choosing a Mayor.
They will be given the choice of electing Incumbent Kelly Dougherty or welcoming a newcomer into city hall by electing write-in candidate Robert Quillin.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State website, a write-in candidate is a person whose name is not printed on the ballot and who has filed a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate for election to office. In order for votes to be tallied, a write-in candidate must file a declaration of intent with the proper election official by 5:00 p.m. on the second Friday immediately preceding the election.
“To make sure your write-in vote counts, voters should know we only count certified write-ins. If there is a question about the spelling of a name the verification team reviews it and makes the call,” according to the Taney County Clerk’s Office.
Both candidates spoke with the Branson Tri-Lakes News. Candidates appear in the order in which the filed their declarations of intent and have been edited for space
Background:
Dougherty:
“I am originally from Glenwood, Iowa. That is where I grew up but I have lived in Missouri more of my life than I did Iowa so I consider Missouri my home. I have been married to my husband for 38 years. We have four children, most of them work in the healthcare field; a RN, a traveling CNA, the Director of Communications for the Taney County Ambulance District and my son is a plummer. I was the technology director at Forsyth School District for 20 years. I retired from there in December of 2019, and I stepped into the Mayor role here in Forsyth and ran for election in June of 2019. I am now a registration specialist for Cox Hospital in Branson.”
Quillin:
“I was supposed to be retired, that hasn’t worked out that well. I am a pastor at Protem Community Church; I am a committed follower of Christ. I was born and raised in Kansas City. I have been married for 28 years to my wife, Shannon. We have three kids and one granddaughter; being a grandpa is the coolest thing in the world. I am a retired Kansas City police sergeant (and) I spent about 14 years on the department. During my time as a cop I served in the motorcycle unit, the crisis intervention team, the rapid response team, and several years in the tactical unit. I got several commendations and was awarded for valor twice and was medically retired after a shooting in 2004. We moved to northeast Missouri where I ran my own gun store and gunsmithing business for about three years. I founded a community wide Christian youth ministry. In 2009, I was contacted by the U.S. State Department and went to Afghanistan for a year where I was embedded with the military. I helped train the Afghan National Police and the Afghan National Army. I was in Afghanistan when I finally surrendered to the ministry. I said ‘okay God, get me out of here alive and I will do whatever you want.’ He brought me home and I started preaching. When I was retiring and wanted to get moved to the Ozarks. We have been in Forsyth for three and a half years. I have a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from University of Central Missouri and a master’s degree in theology from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City.”
Do you wear a mask when you are out in the public?
Dougherty:
“Yes, I do.”
Quillin:
“If I have to then I do. If I go into a business that requires it that says they want us to wear a mask to do business there, if I want to do business there I will wear a mask. I think private business has authority and should have the right to decide what is being done in their business. As for being outside walking around then no I typically don’t.”
What do you think about Forysth repealing the mask mandate?
Dougherty:
“Repealing the mask mandate was once again us following the guidelines of the roadmap to recovery. It states there that there are three steps and we met all three of them. One being that at phase three if we get under 10% for seven days or more. The other vaccinations are being started, so that is why we did it, we are sticking with the roadmap of recovery all along. We have been monitoring those positive cases for months. We didn’t have a meeting in February because of the weather, we kept trying. The first week we were below the 10% (as of) January 31 and we have maintained that. It has gone down each week since then. On March 7, we were at a 1.5% positive rate.”
Quillin:
“It was about time. It should never have been out in place in the first place.” WHAT???
What do you think of the poor audit rating that Forsyth received from the State Auditor?
Dougherty:
“We requested that audit. As representatives of the city, we needed to find out where tax dollars had gone to. That was our duty to our tax payers. We needed to find out where that missing money went. Since the Sheriff’s department couldn’t come to a conclusion with it we were able to get a free audit from the state to find out. They looked at more than we asked for, which was great. It was good to get a little bit more. We can find where we have holes in our policies and stuff we needed to change. We were able to get a lot of those changed already and we have a few left to get taken care of. They were giving us that information along the way. It took them a little over a year to get the audit completed. It was really nice to get that information. I am not concerned about the poor rating because I had a feeling that policies were not set in place. Now (we) know what we need to change.”
Quillin:
“I think that it is disturbing and we should be disturbed about it. I understand the intricacies about it. If there was an employee who was stealing or something like that then that employee should be fired and prosecuted. There seems to be real failure in leadership to take responsibility for that. I am not attacking Mayor Dougherty. It’s just when you’re leading you have to make difficult decisions and you have to be transparent about those things. You have to say this is what we have going on and this is what is happening. One of the problems I have seen and others are complaining about is it seems like no one feels like they have a voice. They feel like the mayor and aldermen just go in and do what is best for them and they don’t care about what anyone else thinks or anyone else wants. It shouldn’t be that way. For a town of our size to have such a low rating and such a lack of oversight and a lack of responsibilities in regards to our money is a problem. There should be some serious consequences with not just the theft but with the inappropriate things that happened: funds not being deposited, funds being misplaced, keys to the vault being left in an unlocked desk drawer. That is not responsible, it’s not professional, it shouldn’t have happened, it’s just that simple.”
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the city of Forsyth?
Dougherty:
“Continuously bringing in new businesses, that is always a challenge. We continue to work on that. The more empty buildings we fill the better. That is our biggest one in my opinion.”
Quillin:
“I have learned from running that there are a lot of things people would like to see discussed or have an option to do in Forsyth (but) they are simply shut down. The mask mandate was a big one. The vast majority of people I have talked to did not like it, they did not agree with it, they didn’t want it. Some of that reason is because it wasn’t even discussed. They just said this is how we are going to do it. My biggest problem is probably the lack of transparency. When it comes to the town what I have noticed by watching several of the council meetings it seems that it is a good ole’ boys system that is alive and well here. I don’t agree with that. I think everyone should have a voice regardless if they have made Forsyth their home for a year or two or if their family has been here for generations. Everybody should get a voice and everybody should have a say. I have noticed that even in some of the meetings when they are approving or changing ordinances they will have a first reading and then they will go into a second reading immediately after and then they will vote all within minutes of each other. I have not seen any discussions, I have not seen open forums to debate it. It’s first reading, second reading, and then a vote. I think that’s wrong. I feel like a lot of things are done more out of a personal ambition or goals than with the entire community being considered or thought about. We have lost several of our police officers the last few years and no one seems to know why.”
How do you plan on addressing these challenges?
Dougherty:
“We have been working on it all along. Trying to get the development of more apartments like those down Coy Boulevard. We have continued to work on those all along. It is not something new.”
Quillin:
“I have learned throughout my life, with some of the jobs I have had, that you can’t be afraid to ask for help. I have had some people say ‘well we should take care of our own business here in Forsyth’ and I don’t agree. I think if we are able to ask for help, able to say go to the state and have someone from Jefferson City help us with audits or correcting the issues that we have; as a city we should. Don’t be afraid to ask for that, there is a reason that they are there; we should get help where it is available. We need to make training a mandatory thing for everybody, from the mayor, aldermen, city manager, and whoever. There is always training that could benefit that job description; you should never turn down training. I have spoken to some of the law enforcement in Forsyth and I have asked them about different training scenarios. They said they don’t really get any of that. That is ridiculous. Look around for someone who can help train you, help lead you. Even as I have been running for mayor I have been talking to mayors of local cities around us. I have also talked to several of the candidates in Branson; sharing ideas back and forth to what we can do to make our towns better places to be and live. We shouldn’t be embarrassed to ask for help and we shouldn’t be ashamed to say we have never done this before or we have found ourselves in an odd position here, we need help so we can get it fixed and move on.”
Anything else you want the voters to know?
Dougherty:
“I am just here to do the best I can for our city and I hope they feel that way too.”
Quillin:
“This has been a whole new process for me. I never even imagined running for office. I was approached by a couple of people to (run). I don’t have ties to that good ole’ boys system. I don’t owe anybody anything. What I want to do is make my town the best it can be and I am not looking for popularity, fame or glory. I just want to make Forysth the best it can be. If I can help do that, that’s awesome. If the people decide someone else is the best person to do that, fine. But we as Americans have to stand up, make our voice be heard and do our part. That is what we are supposed to do so that is what I am trying to do.”
