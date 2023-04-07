The Taneyhills Community Library is hosting two events during Holocaust Education and Awareness Week.
The week of April 16 through April 22 has been designated Holocaust Education and Awareness Week. Special events have been scheduled in Branson including two events to be hosted at the library. Both events will be held in the Stanley & Elaine Ball Tech Room at the Library, located at 200 S. 4th Street in Branson.
On Thursday, April 20, Dr. Mara Cohen Loannides, an English Department Faculty member at Missouri State University in Springfield, MO, and a Missouri Humanities Council Speaker, will be hosting a presentation on the causes and prevention of the Holocaust. Dr. Loannides also sits on the Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission.
Then on Saturday, April 22, a holocaust survivor, Erika Schwartz, will give her living testimony. Erika will recount the story of the murder of her entire family and how she changed her life from depression and anger to daily celebrations of gratitude and joy.
In 2020, the Never Again Education Act was passed by Congress, paving the way for Holocaust education in the nation’s secondary schools. In July 2022, Missouri became the twentieth state to bring the Act into state law and establish guidelines for its application with Governor Mike Parson’s proclamation of Holocaust Education and Awareness Week in Missouri during April of each year.
Seating is limited for both these library presentations, so call the library’s Circulation Desk at 417-334-1418 to reserve a spot or register online at www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org.
