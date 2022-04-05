Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss and Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton and sat down with the Branson Tri-Lakes News to discuss the current state of the city of Hollister, the budget, future projects, payroll and the future for city employees and the Hollister culture. Branson Tri-Lakes News will publish a series on this discussion.
Hollister has worked with local businesses and entities to make improvements within the city to move the city into a brighter future.
One such project was the pedestrian crossing near Industrial Park Drive, which was completed earlier this year.
“It was a $600,000 project. We had $135,000 in federal surface transportation money we hadn’t used for a long time and it was in kind of a savings account and it was going away. So what we did with those funds, cost nothing to the current taxpayers. We already had it ready for the right time. How lucky was that? We contracted with College of the Ozarks to match our $135,000. We had $270,000, which was our share before we could get the other ($330,000) from MoDot to complete the project. This meant the project cost current taxpayers dollars and local Hollister taxpayers zero.”
As part of the interchange project the lights at the intersection have been updated with flashing yellow lights as well.
“We now have flashing yellows. We’ve never had flashing yellows for yellow arrows. But when you accept federal money in today’s world, you will have to transition to flashing yellow arrows. So we’re in the modern times,” Ziegenfuss said.
Patton said it is about building the betterment of Hollister with the partners, who want to see the city flourish.
“You build with your partners and it all works out,” Patton said. If you frustrate your partners and you treat them poorly, it doesn’t work out. Also sometimes just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Sometimes people need to understand that. We work for the residents of the city of Hollister. We watch money spent on projects closely because it’s not our money it’s (the Hollister residents) money. We want to be good stewards of that. And at the end of the day, we want them to know we aren’t spending above our means.”
Ziegenfuss said the city of Hollister has built important and strategic partnerships with local entities.
“Our relationship with the schools has never been better. I mean, it’s just been so extraordinary and that continues to grow. So a strengthening community depends on a lot of partners,” Ziegenfuss said. “We just appreciate what we have here. From the Chamber of Commerce, and the schools, OTC, and more, it has been extraordinary. There’s a handful of organizations, institutions, civic and public, private, that if you don’t work together, it just doesn’t work right. And we don’t have to look very far to kind of evaluate how we have this working. We appreciate everybody working together.”
One of the biggest partnerships the city works with, besides the schools, is the Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
“The new fire station 12 is down by Big Cedar. It brings a lot to the table for response time. One of our best partners Western Taney County Fire (Protection District),” Ziegenfuss said. “We work together to help get things done. They need dirt work out there and they can’t afford to do that. We use our backhoes to help. In return, they help us. You want somebody to put up the Christmas tree. We don’t need to hire a crane. They come out with the ladder truck. It’s about being good partners and good neighbors.”
Another important partnership the city has been working with is building a bigger and better relationship with Johnny Morris and all of the projects his corporation is bringing to Hollister and the surrounding area.
“One of the things that I’ve been talking about a lot lately to all of our partners is, we always look to Mr. Morris and say, ‘You’re doing all these great things.’ We’re the beneficiaries of sales tax and of all of the other tourism visitation. The Pour House is full of golfers every night and that kind of stuff,” Ziegenfuss said. “We have to come alongside them. We have to get them to trust us as partners. Hopefully, Anglers Lodge and Tall Tales is a big piece of that. A lot of people may say, why do we not go down and just annex them to Hollister. They’re in our school district but we don’t provide police, we don’t provide fire for them. We don’t take care of Big Cedar streets. They’re just fine, right the way they are. And the best part is all of their guests are shopping in Hollister. It is a good partnership to have.”
With the newly developed Missouri Thunder, professional bull riding team, being based at Morris’ Thunder Ridge Amphitheater there will be significant traffic and visitors in the Hollister area. Ziegenfuss said he has met with Morris to talk about the impact this new venture will have for Hollister.
“The last time they had a major event at Thunder Ridge was the Hank Williams Jr. Concert. It had 12,000 attendees and the beginning of the line to go into that concert was the Hollister interchange,” Ziegenfuss said. “The PBR events will have 20,000 plus people attending. We don’t want to get in line in Springfield to go to that, so we’re gonna need to do some things.”
Patton expressed his hope the city will continue to grow these partnerships and develop even more.
“Our partnerships and leadership are what make us successful,” Patton said. “We are about working for the residents of Hollister and creating the best for them.”
