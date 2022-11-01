A storefront on the Branson Landing will offer a Christmas experience to help raise funds for a charity which has served the Taney County community for nearly four decades.
The 6th Annual Festival of Trees fundraiser for Christian Action Ministries will open on Friday, Nov. 4 and run through Dec. 4. at the Branson Landing, located at suite 1105. The fund raised will help provide food for Taney County residents. The storefront will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. A special ribbon cutting ceremony, which the public is invited to attend will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 8.
The Festival of Trees offers visitors and community members a Christmas wonderland experience full of creatively decorated trees, wreaths and Christmas decor. Area businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals have partnered with CAM by sponsoring a tree or wreath.
“We are especially excited for this year’s Festival of Trees event. We have several new partners and a new mission,” Executive Director at Christian Action Ministries Michele Dean said. “Our desire is to make more of a connection between the Festival of Trees and the food pantry, bringing a deeper understanding of the impact the event has on helping our neighbors.”
Hundreds of items will be on display and will be available for purchase including each of the unique trees and wreaths.
“It is our sixth year to host the festival. We have been very blessed that the Branson Landing offers us this beautiful space to come and decorate. It’s an opportunity for businesses to get involved as they can sponsor trees,” Dean said. “All of our trees are sponsored by someone and there will be tags on the trees to show who the sponsors are. Some sponsors come and decorate their tree or wreath and some sponsors ask our volunteers to decorate their tree. We have people and businesses who say, ‘I want to do a sponsorship, but decorating is not my gift. Can your team decorate the tree?’ We’ve had a lot of businesses ask for us to do that this year. And that’s great for us because it gives us an opportunity to do a little bit of variety with the trees.”
Dean said all items in the storefront will be available for purchase from the trees and wreaths to the Santa sled in the front window.
“All the items you see are for sale and all proceeds go back 100% to the food pantry,” Dean said. “All the decor, the signs, the decorated snowman, the sleds, wagons and everything is for sale. It’s all a lot of fun items.”
This year CAM brought in different partners and sponsors to offer even more trees and decor to help raise funds.
“So we’ve also had some opportunities this year to bring in different partners and think differently about our sponsorships,” Dean said. “So many of our nonprofits in the area are actually participating as well. They don’t pay for a sponsorship but they fully decorate the tree and help us out by donating it to the festival for us to sell that tree and then the proceeds go to the food pantry.”
Area students are also getting involved with the festival by creating unique trees, according to Dean.
“We have two GO CAPS students who have taken a tree as their project. So it’s a really good opportunity for them because they are going to decorate a tree that we sell, but they have to come up with the design, the decorations,” Dean said. “They have to keep track of how much time they spend decorating the tree. How many dollars spent. It’s about measuring their time, talents and treasures for their project, learning about return on investment but also learning a little bit about the nonprofit world, as well as helping the community out. They are doing some fun trees. One of the groups is doing a Star Wars theme tree. We’re actually going to have a Darth Vader tree and also a stormtrooper tree. Then the other group is doing a tree and it’s going to be a hunting themed tree. So they’re taking shotgun shells and putting like lights in them. They are getting creative with it. It is going to be really exciting to have the students involved this year.”
The volunteers have been busy all year gathering up items for the trees, and accepting donations from area residents.
“We obviously have people that make donations of decorations right after the Christmas season, things cycled out of their home,” Dean said. “We’re always accepting of those. Our team also starts purchasing new decor the day after Christmas. That’s the best time, so they start purchasing things for us to sell. So that’s great.”
Dean said even those who can’t buy a tree or sponsor a tree can still help CAM by coming in and voting for People’s Choice.
“Another good way that people can help if they don’t sponsor a tree or have items to donate is to come vote on the trees. We always have a People’s Choice tree and that’s voted on by donations. So all the trees will have a little donation box attached to them. And people can make donation votes on their favorite tree,” Dean said. “Whichever tree raises the most dollars, the sponsor will get the People’s Choice Award. That’s just another way people can get involved. Also, we always appreciate anyone that just shares our story. So even if they don’t need a tree. We’d love for them to be able to tell someone else about it. Share it on social media, come visit us. There’s not a better way to get in the Christmas spirit than come into the festival.”
The store will be in full Christmas swing when the doors open to the public, with Christmas music and the feel of the season. Santa and Mrs. Claus are even scheduled to make a few appearances during the festival.
“We have this sled, we have a Santa sled so Santa will be here and Mrs. Claus too,” Dean said. “They’re going to be frequenting the store quite a bit. They will be here for our VIP Premiere event , for our sponsors, and also our ribbon cutting.”
Dean said in the past a lot of their visitors have been tourists, but she hopes more locals attend and come out to help their neighbors by helping the food pantry.
“A lot of our customers have been tourist based, which is great, however, if our mission is bringing awareness to what we do for the community, we need our locals to be involved as well,” Dean said. “I mean obviously the local businesses are great, but you know even though we’ve been here for six years, we still come across the people who never realized the Festival of Tree was to benefit Christian Action Ministries. Our mission is about building our community and helping our neighbors, so I hope more locals will come out.”
Chrisitan Action Ministries has served to combat food insecurity in Taney County since 1984. Each year more than 40,000 individual cases of assistance are recorded, meaning nearly 500,000 meals provided in the more than two million pounds of food distributed. The food pantries are funded by donations from individuals, churches, and businesses in the community, and staffed by the dozens of faithful volunteers who contribute their time and talents to serve their neighbors.
To learn more about Christian Action Ministries visit www.christianactionministries.org.
