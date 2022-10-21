The Hollister School District is offering holiday assistance to students and families in need within the school district.
Each year, the Hollister R-V School District Counseling Team coordinates to help families in need of extra assistance during the holiday season. In order to obtain assistance, students must attend school within the district. The amount of assistance varies, and there is no assurance of assistance.
Only one form should be completed per family, and any form completed after Nov. 11, has no assurance of being fulfilled. Families must be able to pick up Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 17 or 18, and Christmas assistance on Dec. 15 or 16.
Applications for holiday assistance can be found on the counseling page of the district website and will be accepted through Nov. 11.
Those who are interested in adopting a Hollister family can call one of the building counselors or fill out the adoption form found on the counseling page of the district website.
In order to provide a more balanced Thanksgiving meal for many Hollister families, the school district has assigned each grade level a specific item to donate. Cash or gift cards to grocery stores are also accepted to help with the purchase of turkeys and other needed food items.
Items donated by grade level are as follows.
Preschool - Dessert, Snack Cakes
Kindergarten - Green Beans
1st Grade – Corn
2nd Grade – Stuffing
3rd Grade – Mashed potatoes
4th Grade – Pie Filling or Canned Fruit, Pumpkin
5th Grade – Cranberry Sauce/Yams
6th Grade - Soup/Broth
7th Grade - Muffin Mix or Cornbread Mix
8th Grade - Brownie Mix, or Cake Mix
High School - Gravy mixes, Macaroni & Cheese, Canned Goods
Communications Director for the Hollister School District Kim Connell said the Holiday Assistance Program is a community effort.
“Our holiday assistance program has been taking place for approximately 17 years. Each year we are blessed by a community that is willing to help Hollister families who need a hand up during the holiday season,” Connell said. “For the last few years, we have served on average around 100 families. Our counseling department is anticipating that we will have at least 100 families (or 300 students) apply for assistance this year.”
For more information regarding the Holiday Assistance Program, visit the Hollister School District Website at www.hollister.k12.mo.us or call (417) 243-4000.
