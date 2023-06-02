Two College of the Ozarks graduates have been presented with the Chris Waller Memorial Scholarship, which is given to graduates of the college who possess outstanding character and want to further their education.
2023 marks the 13th year the scholarship has been presented to College of the Ozarks graduates in memory of Waller. The two recipients for this year were Jordan Wersinger, a human and molecular biology major, and Kiley Counts, an animal science major.
Al Waller, father of the late Chris Waller, said the two graduates deserve it because of their outstanding character.
“We are extremely honored to present this year’s Chris Waller scholarships to Kiley and Jordan. The scholarships go to C of O graduates that are going on to graduate school, and we try to find students that mirror Chris’ life,” Waller said. “These two did that because they are of outstanding character, they were athletes at C of O, and they were both Academic All-Americans.”
Wersinger, from Springfield, MO, played at Kickapoo High School where she earned a spot in the Kickapoo High School Sports Hall of Fame. She transferred to the Lady Cats from the University of Central Missouri and started her career as a Lady Cat in 2019. Graduating from C of O with a degree in human and molecular biology, Wersinger will be going to physician assistant school at Harding University to further her education. She plans to then serve in the Navy as a physician’s assistant.
“I feel extremely honored to be a recipient of the Chris Waller Memorial scholarship and all that it represents,” Wersinger said. “The scholarship will help me immensely as I train to become the healthcare provider the Lord has called me to be.”
Counts, from Winona, MO, has been a valuable contributor to the Lady Cat Volleyball Program. She plans to continue her education at Southwest Baptist University as she pursues her career as a physical therapist.
“I am so grateful and honored to receive this scholarship in memory of Chris Waller.” Counts said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for the Waller’s help and encouragement as I begin graduate school. I loved hearing how hardworking Chris was, and my hope is to carry on his legacy of determination as I enroll at Southwest Baptist University.”
Al and Marty Waller established the Chris Waller Memorial Scholarship in memory of their son, Chris Waller, who graduated from Branson High School and attended College of the Ozarks from 1997 to 2001 as a mathematics major. Chris was a member of the C of O basketball team for four years, was named all-conference his senior year, and an NAIA Academic All-American his junior and senior years. He was also inducted into the College of the Ozarks Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. After his graduation, Chris went on to study at the University of Arkansas, majoring in civil engineering. The money for the scholarship comes from interest on the memorial endowment established in Chris’ memory.
For more information about College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.
