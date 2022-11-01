Election day is around the corner and Taney County residents will have a chance to have their voices heard.
A new voting law is in effect on all Missouri voters for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Those who cast a ballot in person at their assigned polling place or participate in absentee voting will need to show a photo ID issued by the state of Missouri or federal government.
Examples of a photo ID include:
Missouri driver license
Missouri nondriver license
U.S. passport
Military ID.
If a voter does not have one of the mentioned identifications, they may still vote a provisional ballot which will be counted if their signature matches the signature on their voter registration record.
Absentee ballots are available to those who will not be able to vote in person on Election Day.
Taney County Deputy Clerk Stephanie Spencer said the county has had a good absentee turnout so far.
“We have had a good absentee turnout and forecast a 53% overall turnout of absentees and election day voters,” Spencer said.
A sample ballot is available on the Taney County Clerk’s website. Taney county voters will be asked to vote in four contested races; United States Senator, State Auditor, and United States Representative for District 7 and State Representative for District 156.
For the Senate race, registered voters can cast their vote for (in order as they appear on the ballot); Eric Schmitt, Trudy Busch Valentine, Jonathan Dine and Paul Venable.
In the race for State Auditor voters can cast their vote for (in order as they appear on the ballot); Scott Fitzpatrick, Alan Green, and John A. Hartwig Jr.
Running for United States Representative in District 7 are; Eric Burlison, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer and Kevin Craig.
Running for State Representative for District 156 are; Brian Seitz and Ginger Kissee Witty.
Travis Smith is running unopposed in State Representative District 155.
Also running unopposed are:
Tiffany Yarnell for Associate Circuit Judge Division 1
Eric Eighmy for Associate Circuit Judge Division II
Nick Plummer for Presiding Commissioner
Stephanie Spencer for County Clerk
Amy Strahan for Clerk of the Circuit Court
Jody C. Stahl for Recorder of Deeds
William Thomas (Dub) Duston for Prosecuting Attorney
Mona Cope for County Collector
David Clark for County Auditor
Voters will be asked to vote on retention of some judicial seats for Missouri Supreme Court Judges and Missouri Court of Appeals Judges for the Southern District, and will also be asked to vote on four Missouri Constitutional Amendments, and whether there should be a Constitutional Convention to revise and amend the Constitution.
Spencer wanted to remind voters of polling changes last year.
“The Hollister City Hall polling place was moved to the New Beginnings Fellowship Church – 151 Elm Street in Hollister and the Kirbyville Middle School polling place was moved to the Taney County Regional Sewer Department at 6733 E State Hwy 76 in Kirbyville,” Spencer said. “Go online to www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register and check registration and update any address changes before Election Day.”
Spencer said to anticipate longer lines, allowing more time at the polling place, and to be patient and courteous.
Voting locations in Taney County include:
Boston Center: Boston Center Community Building, 7829 State Hwy 248, Branson
Bradleyville: Bradleyville School, 16474 N State Hwy 125, Bradleyville
Branson 1: Branson Community Building, 201 Compton, Branson
Branson 2: First Presbyterian Church of Branson, 420 W Main St, Branson
Branson 3: United Methodist Church 1208 76 Country blvd , Branson
Cedar Creek: Cedar Creek Fire Dept., 6981 STATE HWY M, Cedar Creek
Forsyth 1: Forsyth Municipal Building, 15405 US Hwy 160, Forsyth
Forsyth 2: Forsyth First Baptist Church, 10000 State Hwy 76, Forsyth
Forsyth/ Taneyville: New Vision Baptist Church, 179 Church Camp Rd, Taneyville
Hollister 1: New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 151 Elm St. Hollister
Hollister 2: Hollister Middle School, 1798 State Hwy BB, Hollister
Hollister 3: Oakmont Community Building, 2308 State Hwy 86, Ridgedale
Kirbyville: Taney County Sewer Department, 6733 E. State Hwy 76, Kirbyville
Mark Twain: Mark Twain School, 37707 US HWY 160, Rueter
Merriam Woods: Del Showers Community Building,4385 State Hwy 176, Merriam Woods
Mt. Branson: Tantone Industries, 1629 E. State Hwy 76, Branson
North Branson: Branson High School, 935 Buchanan Rd, Branson
Rockaway Beach: Bridge of Faith Church, 296 Lake St., Rockaway Beach
Skyline: Skyline Baptist Church, 949 State Hwy 165, Branson
Walnut Shade: BrookSide Church, 10123 US Hwy 160, Merriam Woods
Voters can call the Taney County Clerk’s Office at (417) 546-7249 with any questions.
