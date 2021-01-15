The city of Forsyth recognized Forsyth Assistant Police Chief Steve Huggins for 30 years of service to the Forsyth Police Department.
At the Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, Jan. 11, Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty presented Huggins with a plaque to thank him for his years of service to the city.
“In appreciation of 30 years of service to the city of Forsyth. You have been an icon for this city,” said Dougherty. “People love you. You have just dedicated so much of yourself to this city and our kids and so I just can’t thank you enough for all that you do. I really can’t.”
After receiving his plaque, Huggins shared his appreciation for the recognition.
Thank you everybody. I appreciate it. Thank you,” said Huggins. “There’s not enough time to say the things that are on my mind and in my heart. So I just appreciate everybody. Thank you.”
Huggins joined the Forsyth Police Department in 1991 as a patrol officer. In 1995, he was promoted to patrol sergeant and then 2015 to staff sergeant. For more than 22 years now, Huggins has also served as the school resource officer for the Forsyth School District.
Most recently Huggins served as the interim Forsyth Police Chief following the retirement of former police chief Roger Ellis in February 2020. Following the March 2020 promotion of Forsyth Police Officer David Forrest to police chief, Huggins was appointed as the assistant chief of police.
