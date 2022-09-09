A fundraising event put on by The American Cancer Society will honor four-legged caregivers and companions.
The American Cancer Society Wag this Way Bark for Life event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Kimberling City Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. until noon. To participate in the walk, dogs and their owners will need to register either before the event or on the day between 9:30 to 10 a.m.
The Bark For Life is a noncompetitive walking event where participants and their dogs walk in honor of loved ones who are battling cancer or have lost their fight. There is a registration fee to walk your dog in the event, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
“Our registration fee is $25 per dog.This year you register at the event starting at 9:30 a.m.,” Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties Event Chair Lisa Wilfong said. “The owner is required to sign a form confirming their pet is up to date on shots.”
Wilfong told Branson Tri-Lakes News the annual event is about recognizing the contributions dogs have given to cancer patients while allowing funds to be raised for research and service.
“The Bark for Life is a fundraising event honoring the life-long contributions of our Canine Caregivers. It presents an opportunity for people to be empowered through their canine companion partnerships and to contribute to cancer cures through the mission of the American Cancer Society,” Wilfong told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Canine Caregivers are Canine Companions, Guide Dogs, Service Dogs, Rescue Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Police Dogs, Cancer Survivor Dogs, and Diagnostic Dogs, who with their owners, are joining the American Cancer Society as Relay teams. They participate to celebrate cancer survivorship, to honor people lost to cancer, and to fundraise in support of the American Cancer Society mission of eliminating cancer through research, education, advocacy and service.”
This event is just one of many Relay For Life of Taney and Stone Counties hosts in towns in both Taney and Stone counties.
“Relay For Life of Taney and Stone Counties have been doing a Bark For Life event for over 10 years, and several times in both Taney and Stone counties,” Wilfong said. “All the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.”
Besides the walk the event will also have some fun activities and more for people to enjoy.
“We will have speakers, (the) brief walk, fun and games with the dogs, and a silent auction,” Wilfong said. “My favorite part is the games! We have one where each participant is given a bag containing several articles of clothing. The first dog wearing everything is the winner.”
There will be food available for purchase during the event as well as Relay for Life merchandise.
“We will have vintage Bark and Relay shirts available to purchase,” Wilfong said.
Participants are expected to care for their dog companions during the event and clean up after their dogs in a proper way, according to Wilfong.
“Every dog will get a toy or ball. We have time where owners can share about their pet. There will be prizes too,” Wilfong said. “Everyone is expected to clean up after their dog and poop bags will be handed out as needed.”
For more information visit RelayForLife.org/TaneyStoneMO.
