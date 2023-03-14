The Hollister School District recently recognized its March students, staff and teacher of the month at a Board of Education meeting.
The four students recognized for March were Kindergartener Elliot Battey, 4th Grader Flavia Palacios, 7th Grader Tommy Woods, and 12 Grader Garrett Snyder.
The district named Custodian Larry Hensley as staff member of the month. Early Childhood and Elementary Principal Mark Waugh spoke of Hensley’s commitment to the school district.
“Mr. Larry’s default response is always ‘on my way’,” Waugh said. “Because of Larry, our district is indeed on OUR way every single day.”
Hensley has worked for the school district for over a decade.
5th grade teacher Montana Rasmussen was named Hollister’s teacher of the month. Waugh said Rasmussen makes a big impact on the school district.
“Miss Rasmussen is a member of our Hollister School District Master’s in Education Program and has been integral to many projects this group has worked on,” Waugh said. “Miss Rasmussen is also an assistant coach for the high school volleyball team and is involved in events in every building. Hollister is blessed to have a teacher like her that is invested in our elementary students, our high school students, and the district as a whole.”
Hollister’s Board of Education meets monthly to recognize individuals within the school district and to discuss associated matters. For more information, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
