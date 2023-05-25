The North Stone County Food Pantry recently received a capacity building grant from Ozarks Food Harvest.
The Ozarks Food Harvest is investing $1 million in agency infrastructure in southwest Missouri. As part of this, the North Stone County Food Pantry received grant funding to purchase a new four door refrigerator unit, to make repairs to the pantry entry way. The new refrigerator will help the facility to house more food for families in need in Stone County. The repairs to the entry will help ease the traffic flow in and out of the building, making it safer for families to access the pantry. The Ozarks Food Harvest chose more than 70 organizations to receive funds through their agency capacity grant to assist with hunger-relief efforts.
Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 charities across 28 Ozarks counties.
The North Stone County Food Pantry serves approximately 150 families per month.
The Food Pantry is located at 215 Main Street in Crane, MO.
For more information, call the pantry at 417-723-5636 or visit their Facebook page “The North Stone County Food Pantry.”
