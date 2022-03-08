On Saturday, March 5, the Souther Stone County Fire Protection District hosted their annual banquet to honor the firefighters who serve and protect at the Chateau on the Lake.

Life saving awards.jpg

The SSCFPD Life Saving Awards were given out to each of the members of the fire district who had saved a life in the line of duty in 2021; Shelby Honea, Dylan Honea, Robert Brown, Rae Ann Kingsley, Bob Ramsell, Dave Rettke, Mike Moore, Tyson Parten, Chris Johnson, Robert Kinney, Jim Brockett, Robert Weidknecht, Jeremy Chaney, Joe White, Jacob Hembree, JP Gardner, Brad Snider, Mary Miller, Johnny Ivison, Michael Mize, Scott Weekley, Michelle Griggs, Dusty Holmes
Fire Fighter Year 2.jpg

Three Fire Fighter of the Year awards were given during the banquet. One for each of the three battalions. The following fire fighters were honored from Battalion 1 Scott Weekley, from Battalion 2 Johnny Ivison, and from Battalion 3 Dave Rettke.
Firefighter 3.jpg

Firefighter of the year 3.jpg

During the banquet many of the men and women who are a part of the mostly volunteer fire protection district were honored for their 2021 service.  

Brad Syder Most calls award.jpg

Award for 'Most Calls' in 2021 went to Brad Snyder.
Aux Member of the Year.jpg

Auxilary Member of the Year was awarded to Christy Herbert.
Robert Smigiel.jpg

Honorary Member and 30 plus year of service award was presented to Robert Smigiel.
30 plus years awards.jpg

Curt Pollard and Tom Blake received a pike pole plague for their 30 plus years in service to the SSCFPD.
Carl Veneziano award JP jpg

JP Gardner was awarded the Carl Veneziano/Fully Involved award.
Cadet of the year.jpg

Conner Honeycutt received the Cadet of the Year Award.
Brick presentation Young.jpg

Cecelia Young, the widow of Lyonel 'Ray' Young was presented a brick in honor of her husbands years of service with SSCFPD Auxilary.
Most trained jpg

Award for Most Training was presented to J.P. Gardner by Mike Moore.
lifting.jpg

Tyson Parten was awarded with the 'Neighbors Lifting Neighbors' award.
Hyper Medic.jpg

The Hyper Medic Award was presented to Robert Brown by Kat Cooksey.
Kayla Johnson.jpg

Kayla Johnson won the 'If it is to be it is up to me' award, which is a drawing the SSCFPD does every year where the recipient is gifted money to be used to help the community.
Crap Magnet award.jpg

Joe White was awarded the 'Crap Magnet' award for always being there when things went wrong.
Brad Syder Most calls award.jpg

