Summer is here and Independence Day is right around the corner, which means outdoor activities, barbecues and fireworks.
As people become eager to celebrate the Fourth of July, it is important to be safety aware and know the firework laws in your area.
According to Central Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Doug Bower, most accidents occur when fireworks are not set off to manufacturer’s recommendations.
“(Manufacturers) design fireworks to work in a certain way and 99% of the time if you follow manufacturer’s recommendations you won’t have any issues,” Bower said. “There is always that chance, you know, accidents happen but the more we can be predictable and preventable the better off we are.”
Bower said that following common safety techniques also help prevent accidents, especially with firework ‘duds.’
“The biggest thing is people just are not using common safety techniques to properly dispose of and properly light the fireworks. Sometimes the timing of fireworks can be unexpected, (a person) may think they are out, but they can sit there for 3 to 4 hours, when all of the sudden it finally burns through and ignites.
“If you have thrown it in the trash or in a vehicle all of a sudden, you would have a trash can on fire, or worse you have it around people when it goes off.”
When setting off fireworks it is important to have a source of water nearby, according to Bower.
“We always recommend keeping a big bucket of water around in case something goes wrong and a place to put the unexploded fireworks to let them soak for 24 hours before they are thrown in the trash,” said Bower.
Bower said people should always set off their fireworks away from natural vegetation.
“Follow safe distances from structures or any natural vegetation, including leave grass and tall fields, especially if the weather turns dry we could be in some possible fire danger situations,” Bower said. “The drier everything (is) it means that everything could burn that much easier.”
Fireworks should be ignited by adults or under strict adult supervision.
“The other big thing is to make sure that adults are setting the fireworks off,” Bower said. “We all want our kids to have a good time and go out and light a firework off. But they don’t always think like an adult, and they may do something that is showing off a little bit, and the next thing you know someone has gotten hurt.”
In addition to safety, residents should also be aware of the city ordinances and laws regarding setting off fireworks in their town.
Almost every city in Stone and Taney Counties have individualized firework ordinances in place.
The following is information, including days and times that people are allowed to shoot off fireworks per the respective city’s ordinance.
- Branson on July 3-4, 7 a.m. to midnight
- Forsyth on July 1-4, until 10 p.m. each night
- Hollister on July 1-5, 2 to10 p.m. and July 4, 2 p.m. to midnight
- Kimberling City on July 2-6, 2 to 11pm
- Indian Point on July 3, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and July 4, 8 a.m. to midnight
- Galena has no fireworks ordinance but noise ordinance takes in effect at 10 p.m. even on July 4
- Hurley on June 20-July 2, 10:01 a.m. to 9:59 p.m. and July 3-4 from 8 a.m. to midnight
- Branson West on June 20-July 10, 9 a.m to 11:59 p.m.
- Reeds Spring on June 20-July 10, 9 a.m. to 10 pm and July 4, 9a.m. to midnight
- Crane on July 4, 6 a.m. to midnight in permitted areas only. No fireworks are permitted in the Business District located in the main square.
Bower said that he hopes everyone follows this tip to have a safe and fun holiday.
“We want to keep everyone safe so they can have a good time but at the end of the night we don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Bower said.
